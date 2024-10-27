Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: anime, ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 E01: Here's Ranma & E02: I Hate Men Honor Original: Review

Netflix's Ranma 1/2. E01: "Here's Ranma" and E02: "I Hate Men" were wonderfully fun opening chapters that kicked things off on a strong note.

This month, Netflix has brought back a fan favorite in Rumiko Takahashi's Ranma 1/2. The first two installments, "Here's Ranma" and "I Hate Men," were wonderfully fun opening chapters of the reboot of Takahashi's manga and anime of the same name. It was one of my favorite anime growing up and so far, this new take is headed in the right direction.

I have to say, I am incredibly excited that the episodes are also in Latin American Spanish. I almost cried. It was so reminiscent of my childhood, total comfort right away. Unfortunately, not at all the same choice actors returned, but it was still enough for it to still feel familiar to me. I swear, it felt like a hug from a friend you have not seen in years. This anime, along with Digimon and Cardcaptor Sakura, is one I turn to when I need to recenter myself. I had really high expectations, and so far, all have been met.

The episodes so far give us an introduction to our core cast: Ranma and Akane and their family. Their dads, years ago, had at up a marriage for their kids even before they were born. Akane is a very independent girl who practices martial arts and is not fond of boys. Ranma, on the other hand, is a boy who turns into a fourth whenever cold water hits him. Of course, Akane meets Ranma as a girl first and loses a challenge to him. Things do not get better when she finds out he was actually a boy the whole time.

I could not stop laughing. It feels like watching it fresh all over. The animation is so beautiful and I love the colors used for line work, it makes everything pop more. In just two episodes, we establish their strong personalities. We find out that, while Akane hates men, there is one she does seem to like: Dr. Tofu, who seems to be the only man to get Akane to blush. However, we get to see where her strong feelings against men come from once Akane and Ranma get to school.

Turns out there is a cadre of boys waiting to fight Akane once she gets to school. All of this for a chance to date her. So it's all set up – but another classmate, Kuno, seems to be obsessed with Akane and has taken a liking to female Ranma in the process. I am so excited to go down this "Rumiko Takahashi Rollercoaster" of greatness. I am so excited to have Ranma in my life again, and even more of a bonus that it is in Latin American Spanish. It feels like I did when I would come back from school and tune in just to watch Ranma, the joy remains the same.

