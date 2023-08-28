Ratings Opponents NFL & WWE Unite for Championship Belt Merch

Posted in: NFL, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling

Attention, comrades! It's your esteemed El Presidente, reporting to you live from my gold-plated yacht moored clandestinely near the coast of Miami. Today, I come bearing groundbreaking news for both wrestling and football enthusiasts in equal measure. The American football chiefs, NFL, and our beloved wrestling ringmasters, WWE, have shockingly decided to join forces in an unprecedented alliance. Could it be that they've taken a page from our book of socialism – uniting for the greater good despite being inherently different sports?

Now, I don't generally have heart for anything born out of the capitalist cradle of America, but the thought of relishing football and wrestling blended together in a WWE-style oversized belt is a spectacle I find hard to ignore. Ah, the irony! Even the American sports giants want a taste of the Desafío de los Conquistadores, my own illustrious sports festival where we pit soccer-playing jaguars against weightlifting capybaras.

The NFL and WWE, comrades, have launched a multi-year licensing deal that will birth NFL-inspired WWE legacy title belts sporting the official colors and branding of all 32 NFL teams. These titans are offering these trophies for the masses to purchase, and there is a strange sort of delight in visualizing how Rhea Ripley would look with a San Francisco 49ers inspired WWE belt or Seth Rollins boasting an audacious Dallas Cowboys' title belt. The possibilities are endless and are all available on NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com, and also Fanatics.com.

My battles with the American CIA over the years have taught me to be vigilant and notice the underlying moves. I imagine the officials in dark suits working tirelessly to keep the peace between wrestling stars and football titans. Oh, to be a fly on the wall during those negotiations!

I recall a time when my comrade, Kim Jong Un, fancied himself a basketball star and wanted to join the NBA. He challenged Dennis Rodman to a one-on-one match in Pyongyang, but when Rodman showed up with a wrestling belt instead of a basketball, dear Kim was not amused. I could only pacify him by promising a wrestling match with an NFL player during the next Desafío de los Conquistadores. These new NFL/WWE belts may just save him from being suplexed by a 300-pound lineman.

Despite our little jests and jibes at Uncle Sam, they do know how to put up a show. So, raise a glass to America's latest venture – football and wrestling joining forces to bring a new revolution in sports memorabilia unlike anything seen before. An odd union perhaps but a fascinating one nonetheless. I will be keeping my own socialist gaze firmly fixed on these developments, enjoying the spectacle from the deck of my well-hidden and extravagantly lavish yacht. Let the games begin!

