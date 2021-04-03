Raw Next Week: Burying Cedric Alexander, More Baron Corbin Stuff

Did someone on the Raw booking committee lose a bet or something? Are they actively trying to get viewers to frustratedly give up on the show a week before WrestleMania? If you think that seems outlandish, just look at what WWE is advertising for the final Raw before WrestleMania: a segment in which Cedric Alexander will be squashed by Bobby Lashley following a breakup of the Hurt Business nobody wanted and serving no purpose that actually helps anyone on the roster, and a segment involving Baron Corbin.

WWE revealed the two segments during a commercial on Smackdown and followed up with press releases on WWE.com, the first of which informs us:

The Hurt Business is over for Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, but their beef with Bobby Lashley is far from it. After being kicked out of the group and brutally attacked by The All Mighty, Alexander is on a mission to right that wrong when he goes toe-to-toe with the WWE Champion this Monday. Will Lashley show off his dominance one more time before defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, or will Alexander completely derail the titleholder going into The Show of Shows? Don't miss Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

And from the second:

It was an offer fit for a king, and King Corbin knew it. After Drew McIntyre was outnumbered and attacked by Corbin and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in hopes of taking out The Scottish Warrior before WrestleMania, McIntyre aims to retaliate this Monday when he squares off against SmackDown's royalty in one-on-one action. Can McIntyre overcome this final obstacle on The Road to WrestleMania, or will Corbin succeed and take him out for good? Find out on Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Maybe WWE figures people will be more interested in WrestleMania if they don't watch the go-home Raw at all and so they're actively trying to drive viewers away? Maybe Tony Khan convinced them to book a show this bad as payment for letting Jericho go on the Stone Cold podcast? We'll find out Monday, we guess.