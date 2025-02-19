Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, Reacher

Reacher Season 3 Sneak Peak; Ritchson Does Daytona 500, Visits Colbert

Along with a preview of Prime Video's Reacher Season 3, check out Alan Ritchson's Daytona 500 weekend and visit with Stephen Colbert.

Article Summary Alan Ritchson gears up for Reacher Season 3 with a thrilling Daytona 500 appearance as a pace car driver.

Catch Ritchson on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, discussing Reacher's fanbase and latest season.

New Season 3 clip released; Jack gets called out for his attitude.

Reacher Season 3 takes on Lee Child's novel Persuader, promising intense undercover action and new characters.

With less than 24 hours to go until the third season of Prime Video and Author Lee Child's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher hits our screens, we have a nice selection of updates to pass along. First up, we have a look at Ritchson's weekend during NASCAR's Daytona 500, where he served as one of the honorary official pace car drivers and took some time to answer some questions. From there, Ritchson checked in with Stephen Colbert's CBS late-night talk show on Tuesday to promote the series and have some fun (although the preview clip he brought was one that was previously released). But all is not lost because a new clip was released on social media, and we have that waiting for you below. Before we get to all of that, though – how about a new preview image of Jack about to do some serious chiropractic work on that dude's arm?

Let's kick things off with a look at what went down during Ritchson's visit to the Daytona 500:

During his late-night visit, Ritchson and Colbert discussed the show's diverse fanbase, what it is about the character that makes him so popular, and much more. Following that, we have a sneak peek where Jack gets an earful about his question-answering methods:

Reacher Season 3: Some Things You Should Know…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning. In addition, we learned that "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands) has joined the cast as Paulie – one of Beck's bodyguards and 7 feet, 2 inches of trouble for Jack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!