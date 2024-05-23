Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, jack reacher, preview, Reacher, season 3

Reacher Season 3: The Dutch Giant's "Paulie" Marks His Territory

In a Reacher Season 3 behind-the-scenes post, "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters's "Paulie" has started marking his territory - watch out, Jack (Alan Ritchson).

If you had a chance to check out our coverage of the third season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher, then you know that season star Anthony Michael Hall (Zachary Beck) had some interesting things to share about a very epic fight scene coming our way. Earlier this year, we learned that Season 3 would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In the novel, Jack ends up going one-on-one with one of Beck's bodyguards – a dude who makes Jack look… smallish? That formidable foe comes in the form of Paulie – portrayed by Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands). Standing at 7 feet, 2 inches tall, "The Dutch Giant" will give viewers a chance to see how Jack deals with someone who clearly has a physical advantage over him. In the novel, Jack describes Paulie this way: "This guy was at least six inches taller than me and probably ten inches wider across the shoulders. He probably outweighed me by two hundred pounds. Maybe by more."

Now, Richters is checking in from behind the scenes – and let's just say that "Paulie" is going to have his pick of trailers. Here's a look at Richters's Instagram post from earlier today, as "Paulie" appears to be marking his territory – and putting Jack on notice:

Reacher Season 3: What We Know So Far…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall & Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning.

"Neagley [returning] was a strategic decision. The one thing you cannot do on screen that you can in a book is have the inside of somebody's head. Reacher thinks a lot, and there are pages and pages of Reacher puzzling things out. You can't write an eight-minute scene with Alan Ritchson sitting there, thinking. So we needed a secondary character to bolster the exposition," Child explained during an interview with Empire Magazine. As for the series jumping around when it comes to the novels that it's choosing for its season's inspiration, Child explains that it makes perfect sense – and fits with the story they're trying to tell on the small screen. "There was no reason to do them in order. We had massive discussions about it. The thinking went like this: 'Killing Floor' introduces Reacher as a person. So, which book shows his professional life and what he did while he was in the Army? The result was 'Bad Luck And Trouble,'" the author added.

