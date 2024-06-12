Posted in: CW, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cw, Jared Padalecki, preview, season 4, walker

Walker: Jared Padalecki Shares Heartfelt Post About Tonight's Episode

With three episodes to go, Jared Padalecki shared a heartfelt post explaining why Walker S04E11: "Let's Go, Let's Go" was a "family affair."

It was less than a month ago when the rumblings became a reality. That was when series star and executive producer Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) shared the news that CW had passed on a new season – meaning the current fourth season of Walker would also be its last. "It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. 'Walker' will not be airing on CW for a fifth season," Padalecki wrote to open his post on Instagram confirming the news. "It's a tough piece of news, to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off. After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful. Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery, and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… with the fans." With three episodes remaining, we have a look at the official overview and images for S04E11: "Let's Go, Let's Go" – but that's not the real headline-grabber. With only hours to go before one of the final chapters hits our screens, Padalecki shared a truly beautiful & heartfelt post about "Let's Go, Let's Go." explaining that the production was a "family affair" that meant a lot to him.

Walker Season 4 Episode 11 "Let's Go, Let's Go": HERE WE ARE – Cassie (Ashley Reyes), James (Coby Bell), Trey (Jeff Pierre), and Luna (guest star Justin Johnson Cortez) start to put together the pieces of the Jackal case, while no one has heard from Walker (Jared Padalecki). Keegan Allen, Odette Annable, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Mitch Pileggi, and Molly Hagan also star – with Anna Fricke writing & directing the episode. Now, here's a look at Padalecki's post and image gallery from earlier today:

Tonight's episode of #Walker is truly special.

They have ALL been truly special, but this was a real family affair.

Having our intrepid leader @awfricke directing her cast, with words she had written, spoken by characters she created, was a sight to behold.

The entire cast and crew, as always, went above and beyond every step of the way, and created an hour of television that is powerful and poignant.

Having my wife @genpadalecki (and, at times, our children 😊) on set, with their extended #WalkerFamily, had me brimming with pride and gratitude every single moment.

I will never forget the experience.

I will never forget #Walker.

I will never forget the #WalkerFamily (wherever yall are out there).

Enjoy tonight's episode. Bring tissues.

Lemme know what yall think about it.

😊🙏

Alright.

Let's go, let's go!

CW's Walker starred Padalecki as Cordell Walker, Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez, Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, Violet Brinson as Stella Walker, Kale Culley as August Walker, Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett, and Odette Annable as Geri Broussard. Executive producers included Anna Fricke, Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Steve Robin, Russel Friend, and John Patterson. The series was produced by CBS Studios – in association with Rideback, Pursued By A Bear, and Stick To Your Guns.

