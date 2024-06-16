Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, Inside Out 2, Weekend Box Office

Inside Out 2 Scores Second Biggest Animated Opening Ever: $155 Million

The Weekend Box Office was rocked by Inside Out 2, which scored $155 million, the second-biggest animated opening of all-time.

Article Summary Inside Out 2 shatters records with a $155 million domestic opening.

The sequel claims the title of second-biggest animated film debut.

Global box office launch reaches a staggering $295 million.

Pixar's hit outshines Bad Boys, Apes, Garfield, and The Watchers.

Inside Out 2 went well over all expectations at the weekend box office, and boy was it needed. The Pixar sequel scored $155 million here in the states, by far the biggest opening of the year so far, and now the second-biggest opening for an animated film all-time behind only The Incredibles 2. Worldwide, the film is opening at $295 million, which is also the biggest opening of the year worldwide by a mile. This is also the first opening over $100 million in 2024, which is crazy to say. This is what summer is all about, and June so far has been the complete opposite of May.

Inside Out 2 Brings Theatrical Alive

Inside Out 2 may have crushed the competition, but it was not the only impressive film this weekend. Last week's champ, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, held very well, only dropping -42% for another $33 million, as it sailed past the $100 million mark. Third place saw Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes actually rise a spot, just edging out The Garfield Movie. Apes added $5.2 million, while Garfield made $5 million. Apes is now over the $150 million mark, as it has shown to have excellent legs at the box office. Actually, even the films that had below-expectations openings have shown to have great legs at the box office this summer. People rushed out this weekend to see Inside Out 2 obviously, but many of the other films filmgoers spread the love and just didn't rush out. To say the first six weeks of the summer box office have been interesting is an understatement. Rounding out the top five was The Watchers with $3.6 million.

The weekend box office top 5 for June 14th:

Inside Out 2- $155 million Bad Boys: Ride or Die- $33 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes- $5.2 million The Garfield Movie- $5 million The Watchers- $3.6 million

Next week, a pair of smaller releases, The Bikeriders and Kinds of Kindness, try to make a dent in the top five, while in wide release, Russell Crowe fights demons again in The Exorcism. None of them will be able to come close to Inside Out 2, maybe not even combined. Expect Disney/Pixar to rule for the second week in a row.

