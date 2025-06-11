Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Season 4 Adapting "Gone Tomorrow"? Sure Seems Like It

Based on a Reacher Season 4 image posted on social media, fans believe Lee Child's novel "Gone Tomorrow" will be the source material.

Last month, Reacher star Alan Ritchson shared that he was already talking about Season 4 stunts and even checking out Jack's clothes for the upcoming season. But which of bestselling author Lee Child's novels will the fourth season be based on? While nothing's confirmed, there was a ten-ton hint dropped on social media earlier today. An image of a Reacher Season 4 script was shown on the seat inside a subway car (with no accompanying caption). Many folks are speculating that the fourth season will adapt 2009's Gone Tomorrow, based on the subway car in the image that was shared and how the novel begins with Jack travelling on a NYC subway at 2 am – before everything goes to hell (we won't spoil it).

Here's a look at the teaser post from earlier today regarding the fourth season of Prime Video's Reacher:

Here's a look at what Ritchson had to share on social media earlier today, along with the complete transcript of his caption, followed by Child's previous thoughts on which book he would like to see adapted during the fourth season:

Photo 1: I owe my career to the people standing next to me. Legends… all of them. Stopped by the Neagley set to see my dear friend @mariasten who is absolutely crushing it. Photo 2: Always a privilege to spend time on an @emjaybassett run set. Was great to meet my wildly talented peers. Photo 3: Reacher himself, Lee Child. I wish everyone had the good fortune of being best friends for life with this man like we are, because we are best friends and he is adopting me officially soon I think. Photos 4/5: Back into stunts with Buster, Eric and team. Season 4 is going to be the most intensely physical season yet. My body is ready. Photo 6: it's hilarious to me how many racks we'll go through to find the one or two outfits Reacher wears all season. Season 4 is right around the corner and dare I say… May be the best season yet?

Reacher Season 4: Author Lee Child on Novel He Wants Adapted

Speaking with The Independent back in February 2025, Child shared that 2017's The Midnight Line is one, in particular, that he would like to see tackled for the fourth season. "It was well-received, but 'The Midnight Line' is one of my favorites because it was an opioid book, but it was written from the point of view of the addict with tremendous sympathy," Child shared.

Along with tackling the deadly serious issue of opioid addiction, the novel distinguishes itself by offering the addicts' perspectives. "I'm addicted to numerous things myself, and so I wanted to show it from the addicts' point of view – make it sympathetic, make it human – and I'm proud of that book." Child added. Though no official decision on what the source material would be for the fourth run, Child hopes the novel comes to live-action life at some point down the road. "I wonder if it will ever get made. We have to see whether we ever choose that one, but I'd love to see how it comes out," Child said.

Based on the official online overview, "Jack Reacher takes an aimless stroll past a pawn shop in a small Midwestern town. In the window, he sees a West Point class ring from 2005. It's tiny. It's a woman cadet's graduation present to herself. Why would she give it up? Reacher's a West Pointer, too, and he knows what she went through to get it. Reacher tracks the ring back to its owner, step by step, down a criminal trail leading west. Like Big Foot come out of the forest, he arrives in the deserted wilds of Wyoming. All he wants is to find the woman. If she's OK, he'll walk away. If she's not … he'll stop at nothing."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!