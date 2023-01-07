Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Honors "Unsung Heroes of Every Scene" Amazon's Prime Video series Reacher star Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to honor the "unsung heroes of every scene" no matter what series.

When it comes to Prime Video and writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Reacher, we're hoping that Amazon is kicking a couple of extra bucks to series star Alan Ritchson for how he's become a one-man public relations & marketing team for the hugely successful series. This time around, Ritchson takes a break from his "I Answer a Question Someone Asked" series (aka "Q & A(lan)") to offer another look behind the scenes of the second season with another edition of "You're playing Reacher." Except for this go-around, the scenario he offers us turns out to be a great way to honor "the unsung heroes of every scene"… Reacher or not.

"You're playing Reacher. Your mission is to walk down the hectic city streets alive with the everyday hustle and bustle of the urban landscape. Head and shoulders above the majority of passerby's and dressed down in thrift store Carhartt and Levi's, you're a fish out of water. But who do we populate the sidewalk with? Are those unsuspecting people in all those movies we see that take place in a cityscape? Are they all actors? Meet the "extras." The unsung heroes of every scene," Ritchson wrote as the caption to his Instagram post spotlighting yet another stakeholder involved in making the streaming series a success.

The actor continued, "Look at these beauts! Men, women, and children who occupy the spaces within the frame lines and ground the world in a sense of reality. This hard-working group I had the privilege of working with today stood dutifully on their marks between every take. No trailer to seek refuge in from the bitter cold. No soup girl to bring you life-saving soup (looking at you [Annaliese Levy]). They often deal with treatment and conditions that are borderline inhumane – YET, if an extra is overdoing it or is not paying attention, it's amazing how quickly the audience's eye will go there, taking us out of a scene. Their work is important, and in my opinion, they rarely get the credit they deserve." Here's a look at Ritchson's post:

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Rory Cochrane (Winning Time) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming on the second season:

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Cochrane's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.