Rebus: Author Ian Rankin's Classic Cop Focus of TV Series Reboot

Rebus, based on Ian Rankin's popular detective novel, is getting a new six-part TV series from streamer Viaplay and Eleventh Hour Films. Set in contemporary Edinburgh and adapted from Rankin's books, the new series will feature Inspector John Rebus at the heart of a new story devised by screenwriter Gregory Burke. The show represents Viaplay Group's first new UK drama commission and the first Rebus TV adaptation for nearly 15 years.

The original Rebus TV series ran for four seasons on ITV in the UK from 2000 to 2007. Rebus has been played by John Hannah for one season, Ken Stott for three, and most recently, Brian Cox as the aging, retired version of the character in lockdown during the Pandemic in a short film.

In the rebooted TV series, Rebus is in his 30s, recently divorced, and demoted to Detective Sergeant. He has a new colleague, Detective Constable Siobhan Clarke, and is struggling to deal with the changes in his personal and professional life. At the same time, Rebus's daughter, Sammy, and ex-wife, Rhona, are enjoying an affluent existence with Rhona's new partner – while Rebus's brother Michael is finding out that in a society where the gaps between the haves and have-nots keep widening, taking shortcuts to provide for your family is no longer a temptation, but a necessity.

The Ongoing Appeal of Rebus

The bestselling Inspector Rebus books have sold 30 million copies and been translated into 36 languages, with fan bases in the U.K., US, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Turkey, and Finland. Four series of "Rebus" were produced for ITV, with the last one airing in 2007. There have also been radio and stage adaptations.

The principal cast and director of the new production will be revealed imminently, and filming is set to begin in spring 2023. Planned as a returning series, the show is produced by Eleventh Hour Films, with Jill Green, Paula Cuddy, and Eve Gutierrez as executive producers and with Isabelle Hultén and Tomas Axelsson as executive producers for Viaplay Group. Rankin and Burke will also serve as executive producers.

Rankin said: "I'm hugely excited at the thought of Rebus returning to our screens, and it's a privilege to have Gregory Burke write the scripts. I've been a fan since 'Gagarin Way' and know that he understands the world of Rebus and the compelling central character. I'm chuffed to bits that Viaplay and Eleventh Hour are involved in this groundbreaking endeavour, and I can't wait to share the results." Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group CCO, continued, "Ian Rankin is a global storytelling phenomenon, and partnering to reimagine Rebus for a new generation of viewers is a remarkable way for Viaplay to take the U.K. stage. This ambitious series will explore family, morality, and class in British society through an exciting and emotionally charged story, set against the Edinburgh landmarks that Rankin's readers know so well. Together with Gregory Burke and the team at Eleventh Hour Films, we will create an unforgettable show with Scottish roots, international appeal, and universal themes." Jill Green, Eleventh Hour Films CEO, added, "Ian Rankin and Gregory Burke are the dream duo. They will ensure that 'Rebus' delivers in a truly authentic, exciting, and fresh way. For Eleventh Hour Films, Viaplay, and Scotland, this project feels like great timing."

Viaplay launched its streaming service in the UK on Nov. 1 with the U.S. and Canada to follow in early 2023.