Recipe: WWE-Spirited Holiday Sugar Cookies with a White Claw Twist

Spike your holidays with The Chadster's WWE-inspired sugar cookies using White Claw! Because Tony Khan can't ruin these festive treats! 🎄🍪🥳

Article Summary Rebel against Tony Khan with WWE-inspired holiday sugar cookies.

Add a twist to your festive baking with White Claw seltzer in the mix.

Decorate cookies with iconic WWE logos and The Chadster's Miata love.

Keep WWE traditions alive in every bite, oozing Chadster-level excellence.

The holiday season is a special time for The Chadster. It's a time when The Chadster can really dive into the festive spirit and spread love and cheer in true WWE fashion. But, oh man, it's a challenging time too, thanks to Tony Khan trying to ruin everything The Chadster loves about the wrestling business! 😡

Back when The Chadster was just a lil' Chadster, holidays were about family, love, and WWE! 🎄🤼‍♂️ Grandma used to bake the most heavenly sugar cookies, and the whole clan would gather 'round the fire and share stories about the greatest WWE moments. It was pure, it was beautiful, and, decidedly, it was WWE-tastic!

But now, here comes Tony Khan, ruining The Chadster's marriage, invading The Chadster's dreams, and trying to defile The Chadster's cherished memories. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 But The Chadster won't let him win. Instead, The Chadster fights back the best way The Chadster knows how — by spreading the *real* spirit of wrestling with holiday sugar cookies, made with a dash of rebellion (and White Claw seltzer). 🍪✨

So without further ado, let's get into The Chadster's Holiday Sugar Cookies recipe:

How to Make WWE-Spirited Holiday Sugar Cookies w/ White Claw Seltzer

Ingredients:

– 3 cups all-purpose flour

– ¾ teaspoon baking powder

– ¼ teaspoon salt

– 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

– 1 cup sugar

– 1 egg, beaten

– 1 tablespoon milk

– 1 can White Claw Seltzer (Any flavor The Chadster prefers, but remember, it must be White Claw because its the drink of true wrestling fans)

– Festive icing and sprinkles for decoration

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and milk. Gradually add the dry ingredients and then pour in a splash (let's say, 3 tablespoons) of White Claw, as The Chadster raises a toast to better times and WWE's continuous legacy. 🥂

3. Divide the dough into two portions, wrap them in plastic, and chill for at least 2 hours.

4. Sprinkle flour on the work surface, roll out the dough to ¼ inch thickness. Now THIS is where The Chadster gets creative! The Chadster uses cookie cutters shaped like the WWE logo, The Chadster's fantastical Mazda Miata, and stars to represent the song "All Star" by Smash Mouth because, hey now, those cookies are All Stars, get the show on, get paid! 🌠🚗🎶

5. Place the cookies onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until cookies are just beginning to turn brown around the edges. The Chadster insists that just like a perfectly executed WWE match, timing is everything! So, keep an eye on it! 👀

6. Let the cookies cool completely before icing. Then, go ahead and decorate those champions with frosting and sprinkles, proudly showcasing The Chadster's WWE dedication. 🎨

While The Chadster is piping out the intricate designs of WWE logos, the smooth lines of a Miata, and the shining rays of Smash Mouth's starry symbolism, The Chadster can't help but think about how these shapes truly embody the holiday spirit. They symbolize tradition, speed towards joy, and the star power necessary to light up even the darkest winter nights, respectively. Just don't expect to see any AEW-themed cookies from The Chadster. They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙅‍♂️

And as The Chadster digs into these delicious holiday treats, The Chadster is reminded of the good ol' days and why it's so important to keep the traditions alive.

WWE forever. Tony Khan, stop trying to mess with The Chadster's holiday cheer — it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠

The Chadster wishes everyone a Happy Holidays, filled with peace, love, and McMahon-level excellence. And remember, stay unbiased, just like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, the pillars of objective wrestling journalism. 🎅✍️

Stay festively awesome, everyone, and let's keep that WWE spirit alive! 🥳

