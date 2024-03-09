Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: charity special, hugh bonneville, jessica hynes, Red Nose Day 2024, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Mo Farah, sitcom, W1A

Red Nose Day 2024: W1A Returns to Find Sir Lenny Henry's Replacement

Media sitcom W1A returns for a special sketch on Red Nose Day 2024, where they interview celebs (badly) to find Sir Lenny Henry's replacement

Red Nose Day 2024 will feature a comedy sketch featuring the return of the satirical media industry sitcom W1A, where the executives will find a new host to replace regular host Sir Lenny Henry, who is retiring from the role after this year. In W1A Red Nose Day, Ian Fletcher (Hugh Bonneville), Siobhan Sharpe (Jessica Hynes), Will the intern (Hugh Skinner), and Tracey Pritchard (Monica Dolan) reunite to hold interviews with some special guests in a bid to find Red Nose Day's new host. The original series of W1A ended seven years ago, so there's bound to be a few awkward conversations between the inept media consultants and executives, especially when Sir Lenny arrives late to his meeting and comes face-to-face with his potential celebrity replacements, each one more ridiculous than the last.

The stars in the W1A sketch (British stars, so Americans might look at them and go, "Who?!"), including Sir Mo Farah, Tom Davis, Richard Madeley and Wynne Evans, have to face the panel to see if they have what it takes to fill Sir Lenny's shoes. TV legends Lorraine Kelly, Pudsey, Bluey, Chesney Hawkes, and Rustie Lee also make appearances, in fact, the queue for wannabe replacements gets so long that the panel will need to get on their Brompton bikes to ride to the end of it. This is a pretty typical Red Nose Day sketch featuring a long line of celebrity cameos.

Sir Mo Farah said, "I've watched Comic Relief for many years and think it is incredible. It's all about having a laugh but for a good cause. I knew a little about the character but when I turned up and saw the outfit, I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of this sketch and couldn't wait to get stuck in. I loved acting, and the team made it really easy and fun for me. Who knows, maybe this character could be Sir Lenny's replacement!"

Sir Lenny Henry said, "How dare they replace me? I'm only joking; I'm flattered that the incredible W1A team has come back together to make this sketch happen. It's hilarious, and the guest stars are absolutely brilliant too."

Money raised by Red Nose Day will go towards organisations helping to tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people here in the UK and around the world. This could include helping provide shelter for those who need it, putting food on plates, filling the shelves of baby banks, and offering someone to talk to or somewhere to be safe.

The W1A sketch will air on BBC One from 7 pm on 15 March 2024, along with the rest of Red Nose Day.

