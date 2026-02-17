Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Bobby Moynihan, Erika Alexander, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Reggie Dinkins: Alexander & Moynihan on 30 Rock Team, Morgan & More

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins stars Erika Alexander and Bobby Moynihan discuss working with the "30 Rock" team, Tracy Morgan, and more.

To say that the talent of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is stacked would be an understatement, considering how it reunites the 30 Rock creative trio of executive producer Tina Fey and creators/showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means. The series stars Fey's co-star on 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live Tracy Morgan, who plays the title character, a disgraced former NFL running back looking to repair his image thanks to his family that includes Monica Dinkins (Erika Alexander), his ex-wife and agent; and their son Carmelo Dinkins (Jalyn Hall; Brina (Precious Way), Reggie's fiancée; Rusty (Bobby Moynihan), Reggie's former teammate and best friend who lives in his basement; and Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), a director who fell from grace trying to also regain relevance by filming a documentary about Reggie's life and comeback. Alexander (Get Out (2017), Living Single) and Moynihan (NCIS: Origins, SNL) spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with Morgan, Fey, Carlock, and Means, how Carlock and Means' writing organically fits the series without any extra effort, building cohesion among the cast.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Stars Erika Alexander and Bobby Moynihan on Comedy Ensemble, Leaning on Carlock and Means

What intrigued you about The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins?

Moynihan: I think just being involved, being on the show with Tracy alone, was very much a highlight for me. He's a big beating heart, and we're very lucky to have him around.

Alexander: Absolutely.

What do you like working with Robert and Sam as creatives?

Moynihan: They're geniuses. They know what they're doing. They're great at it, and they created a universe of comedy. As a fan of their stuff, I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.

Alexander: Absolutely, I agree. I'm learning about what they do while being on the show at the same time, and frankly, what they do is put together people who know what they're doing, and then allow them to do it around their world and their script. That's an act of bravery, and also they're show-offs [Moynihan laughs], because at this point they know what they do well.

Moynihan: That's a great way to put it, too. I never thought of it like that, like Star Wars, and they just cast people in Star Wars. It's very much like they're casting people in Tina [Fey], Robert, and Sam's stuff.

Bobby, you and Tracy have those SNL roots, but you were never in the cast together. Were you able to tap into your improv skills in that show?

Moynihan: Yeah, they know that I like to improvise, but I also know they are phenomenal writers, and I've said this a couple of times today: "We don't need to improvise." They write so well that it feels really nice to get to the end of a take and go, "No, I'm done. I don't have to add anything here, I usually do, because I'm insane and I need to keep myself busy." I'm trying to make Erika laugh. [Alexander laughs]. We do get to improvise a lot. They are fantastic with that, but it is also not needed. They write wonderfully.

Erika, when I spoke to them earlier, they told me it's the first time you're doing a single cam. How do you feel that you've adjusted?

Alexander: Still working on it. I told Sam and Robert, "You know, I don't really feel that I know what I'm doing," or "I'm very grounded right now." They said, "Well, Erika, trust us. We'll let you know if we weren't getting what we needed." I said, "That's good," and added, "You're going to know when I think it. You'll see me snap in," and I don't know if that'll ever come. The day it does come, I'll feel it differently, perhaps project it. That's what it is. It's intimidating, and it's hard work. It's a very labor-intensive focus and remain focused.

Was there anything, in addition to the writing, that helped you guys tap into playing Monica and Rusty?

Moynihan: I just tried to relax and tried to… I want to impress Tina, Robert, and Sam so much because they're so good at what they do. Everyone on this crew is performing at peak level, so you want to, also. For me, it was like, "I just need to be Rusty more. I need to lie back, have a little more fun, relax, and be the guy in the basement, so I had it easy and fun.

Alexander: Yeah, I agree. Sometimes you must remind yourself to have not only fun, but that's the most important thing: There's no competition, no rush, no war, and you have a right to be in your feelings and be in your head, but that's not helpful when you just lean into the scene more. You give yourself over to supporting the other person and saying, "What am I supposed to do in this scene?" I'm cheering them up. Let me focus on that, then it's a lot easier to be in the scene.

The premiere episode of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is available on Peacock, with new episodes resuming February 23rd and releasing Mondays on NBC through April 13th.

