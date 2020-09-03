Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"

Renee Young has weighed in on her post-WWE plans in a podcast interview with Sports Illustrated, including whether or not she plans to go to AEW. The answer is: she doesn't really know yet. But she did address the way fans like to speculate on it.

"Literally, the second anybody leaves WWE or is fired or whatever, it's like 'Oh, they're going to AEW. AEW confirmed!' It's non-stop," said Young in comments transcribed by 411 Wrestling. "So obviously, I knew it was going to come up. But you know what I found interesting is, as much as I assumed that's what everyone was going to say when I left, more people were like, 'No, she's going to work for FOX, she's gonna go to ESPN, she's gonna do whatever.' Like, a lot of people saw me kind of leaving the wrestling world, which I was surprised by."

Even so, Young did say that going to AEW is something she would consider, though it may take a while since her non-compete clause is apparently much longer than 90 days.

"I never say never to anything," Young said. "I do have a non-compete that's for quite a while. So if anyone's expecting me to show up in 90 days, they're gonna be waiting a bit longer than that. So yeah, I think everything they're doing there is great. I think there could be a ton of spots I could step in and work and do some stuff there."

If Renee Young did go to AEW, it would offer her an opportunity to work with her husband, Jon Moxley, again. That's something that bothered her about her last year in WWE.

"One of the things that I did find a bit difficult in the past year or so was not working with Jon, for us to be in different places," said Young. "And it's not even the fact of not working together, it was the almost pretending he didn't exist. That's hard. I found that to be a little bit like, 'Oh my God, I can't even tweet about him'… Where it's like, 'What are we doing?!' Especially like — I don't know, whatever. At a certain point it just gets a little bit too nit-picky with stuff where you've gotta take a bit of a step back."