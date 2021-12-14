Reno 911! Official Trailer: The Hunt for Q Leads to Whose Island?!

In a little more than a week, the finest law enforcement agents that Reno, Nevada, can afford will make their return in a very big way. That's right, the officers of "Reno 911!" return December 23rd with their biggest case yet: hunt down the infamous "Q" and bring down QAnon. In the following official trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon, Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong, and Ian Roberts (with some interesting guest appearances) find themselves accidentally trapped on a floating QAnon convention in an attempt to capture the "Patient Zero" of all tinfoil hat conspiracy theories, Q- and it only gets worse (or if you're into twisted humor like we are, better) from there.

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the official trailer for Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, followed by an overview and a look back at the teaser- with the special set to hit Paramount+ on Thursday, December 23rd (making it a perfect holiday gift for children of not-quite-all ages):

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon | Teaser | Paramount+

RENO 911! The Hunt for QAnon | Official Trailer | Paramount+

On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, RENO 911! THE HUNT FOR QANON follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff's Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they've landed at Jeffrey Epstein's old island.

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon is executive produced by Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman, and David Lincoln, along with producers Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts. Robert Ben Garant is the director of the special. The special is apart from Roku's announced new four, half-hour episodes that were announced back in August.