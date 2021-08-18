Reno 911! Rides Again: Roku Orders 4 New, Full Half-Hour Episodes

By now, we all know the story of Quibi- the service whose content turned out to be better than the service itself. So much so that Roku acquired the now-defunct service's programming slate earlier this year for its Roku Channel. One of those included in the purchase was the return of Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver's Reno 911! which would go on to be nominated this year for an Emmy. So with that in mind, Variety had some good news for fans wondering what the future would hold for Reno Sheriff's Department- and it's good news on a number of levels. Roku scripted executive Colin Davis confirmed that Reno 911! be back for more episodes, and that the four additional episodes ordered will be full half-hour episodes.

Now here's a look back at Roku's official trailer for the Emmy-nominated Reno 911!:

Reno 911! lets viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff's Department as they lay down the law and put it all on the line. The Reno 911! camera doesn't blink – and when danger is near, the Reno Sheriff's Department will be nearer.

Joining Garant, Lennon, and Kenney-Silver for the series' Quibi return were Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio, and Mary Birdsong. In addition, the Quibi episodes of Reno 911! saw a parade of guest stars that included Liz Carey, Jacob Wysocki, Alex Fernie, Guy Stevenson, Mitch Rouse, Courtney Paul, Toby Huss, Kathryn Burns, Barbara Ann Duffy, Vera Duffy, Renee Albert, Morgan Lester, Deepti Gupta, Meagan Kong, Mark Romain, Oliver Lennon, Brian Phelps, Kate Lambert, Julie Brister, Julian Gant, Courtney Pauroso, Paul Walter Hauser, Rodney J Hobbs, Jenny Pellicer, Jenny Lennon, Jack Plotnick, Kulap Vilaysack, Ron Funches, Guy Stevenson, Chris Tallman, Oscar Montoya, Irina Voronina, Jim Rash, Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Andricopoulos, and Jill Basey.

Originally running from 2003 to 2009 on Comedy Central, the mockumentary-style series parodied popular "crime cam" series such as Cops and developed a strong fan-following based on the combination of the cast's improv skills and dysfunctional family feel with the show's unscripted vibe. Nevada's finest found themselves taking a trip to the big screen with 2007 feature film Reno 911!: Miami. Peter Principato of Artists First executive produced alongside Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Comedy Central Productions produced.