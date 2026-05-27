Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Plugable, thunderbolt

Plugable Launches Its First 16-In-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock

Plugable has expanded its line of laptop docks as they have launched their first 16-In-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock, available now

Article Summary Plugable’s new TBT-UDH2 is its first 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 dock, launching now for $349 with broad laptop support.

Dual HDMI 2.1 sets Plugable apart, supporting up to dual 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz without extra display adapters.

Plugable packs 140W host charging, 80/120Gbps bandwidth, USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, audio, and SD card readers.

Built for Mac and Windows, the fanless Plugable dock supports Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, USB4, and Intel Evo.

Plugable has revealed its latest addition to their docking ports for laptops, as they have launched their first 16-In-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock. Officially called the TBT-UDH2, the station features the first-of-its-kind dual HDMI 2.1 ports for up to dual 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz, giving multiple options for video editors, designers, IT administrators, and hybrid workers of multiple careers. We have the finer details about it below, as it is currently for sale on their website. for $349.

Plugable Launches Its First 16-In-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock

Until now, most Thunderbolt 5 docks on the market were identical because they relied on Intel's reference design—three downstream Thunderbolt ports, but no dedicated video output—forcing HDMI users to purchase additional adapters to complete a dual-monitor setup. The TBT-UDH2 eliminates that friction entirely with dual HDMI 2.1 ports, each supporting up to 8K 60Hz, or 4K 144Hz. The dock's plug-and-play compatibility and dongle-free video output make it the perfect pair for Mac and Windows professionals running color-critical workflows or dense multi-display configurations. For more expansive display options, M5 Pro and Max users can add a third display to the downstream Thunderbolt 5 port.

Beyond its dual-display differentiator, the TBT-UDH2 is a full-featured dock. A single Thunderbolt 5 cable delivers up to 140W of power to the host laptop while maintaining 80/120Gbps of data bandwidth. The front of the dock offers quick access to power and data with two 30W charging ports—one 10Gbps USB-C and one Thunderbolt 5—an additional 10Gbps USB-C port, a 10Gbps USB-A port for legacy devices, a 3.5mm headset jack, and both full-size and microSD 4.0 card readers for quick media offloads.

On the back of the dock are the two HDMI 2.1 ports, three additional USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, and a Thunderbolt host connection that connects to your laptop and provides 140W host charging. The TAA-compliant dock, wrapped in space grey aluminum, is fanless for silent operation and can be oriented vertically or horizontally to better fit the user's desk. A certified Thunderbolt 5 cable and 180W AC adapter are included in the box.

The TBT-UDH2 is compatible with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 laptops, covering the full range of modern Apple Silicon Macs and Windows systems. The dock has also achieved Intel's Engineered for Intel® Evo™ Edition laptop accessory verification, confirming it has been co-engineered, tested, and validated to meet Intel's standards for connectivity, reliability, and user experience when paired with Intel Evo systems. For IT teams managing mixed-device fleets, that broad compatibility means a one-dock SKU that works across the organization, matching hardware to host.

As Thunderbolt 5 adoption grows across both consumer and enterprise hardware, the TBT-UDH2 is built to grow with it. Whether you're upgrading from an older Thunderbolt 4 machine today or standardizing on Thunderbolt 5 laptops on the next refresh cycle, the TBT-UDH2 is designed to stay relevant and keep performing, without rethinking the entire desk setup.

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