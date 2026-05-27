Posted in: CORSAIR, Pop Culture, Skybound Entertainment, Technology | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS

CORSAIR Unveils NovaBlade Pro Wireless Invincible VS Edition

CORSAIR has a special version of the NovaBlade Pro Wireless as they have created a new Invincible VS Edition for fighting game fans

Article Summary CORSAIR and Skybound unveil the NovaBlade Pro Wireless Invincible VS Edition, a premium leverless controller for fans.

The Invincible-themed controller features Hall Effect switches, Rapid Trigger tech, and customizable SOCD handling.

Tri-mode 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity plus Game Mode make the Invincible VS controller tournament-ready.

CORSAIR also offers a swappable Invincible faceplate and a large 2XL desk mat for matching fighting game setups.

CORSAIR has teamed up with Skybound Entertainment to create an Invinvible VS edition of their NovaBlade Pro Wireless fighting game controller. Basically, this is the controller you already know from the company, but they took the time to dress it up all nice with some graphics and colors from the 3v3 fighting game based on the Invincible franchise. You can learn more about it below as the controller is currently on sale through their website for $260.

Take On All Comers in Invincible VS With This Special CORSAIR NovaBlade Pro Wireless Edition

When your team is going toe-to-toe with superhumans that can knock them into another dimension, it pays to go into battle equipped with every possible advantage. The NovaBlade Pro Wireless features fast-actuating CORSAIR MGX Hyperdrive Hall Effect switches that maximize input windows so players can more easily chain assists or pull off satisfying, delayed hyper combos. These reliable switches are backed by Rapid Trigger technology that enables faster key resets to deliver an edge in any situation where keys need to be re-pressed. FlashTap SOCD handling allows players to customize how SOCD inputs are handled, because clean inputs are important when the fate of the universe hangs in the balance.

Versatile tri-mode connectivity (2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and USB) allows players to easily connect in whatever universe they're called to battle. Game Mode ensures that players are ready to step out of the lab and into the ring. To set the appropriate mood for all the battles to come, the faceplate features striking, game-inspired artwork of Omni-Man and Invincible locked in a superpowered skirmish.

Current NovaBlade Pro Wireless owners won't be left to wither in the wasteland universe. This swappable faceplate features the same art as the custom controller. It's simple to swap in, so players will be ready to battle whether they are on the final stage at EVO or at home against their friends. Fans looking for a durable mouse pad worthy of the name "Invincible" need look no further. The sprawling, 2XL desk mat has anti-fray stitching that helps keep it in battle-ready condition and a grippy base that won't slip when the action heats up. The mousepad features an iconic image of Mark refusing to stay down with a logo treatment that weaves in all the game's main characters.

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