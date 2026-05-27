Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25, John Deere

Farming Simulator 25 Adds Free Content Featuring John Deere

Farming Simulator 25 has been given a new free update, this time featuring several new machines from the John Deere collection

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25 gets a free John Deere update, adding new machines to expand fieldwork and baling options.

The free Farming Simulator 25 content pack adds the John Deere 6M Series, 623R front loader, and V452R baler.

Patch 1.19 improves Farming Simulator 25 performance with fixes for terrain, vehicles, gates, mods, and loading issues.

Farming Simulator 25 modding also gets an update, adding warnings for non-compliant textures to improve stability.

GIANTS Software has released a new free update for Farming Simulator 25 this week, this time with an emphasis on John Deere. Three new vehicles have been added as part of Patch 1.19, totally free for players to utilize in the game, along with a slew of improvements that fix many issues that have been brought up by players. We have the rundown below from the devs as the content is now live.

John Deere Adds More Vehicles For Farming Simulator 25's Latest Patch

The update introduces the John Deere 6M Series: a versatile range of medium-sized utility tractors built to withstand the demands of farm life. A heavy-duty front-end loader and a high-performance round baler have also been added to integrate with the 6M series and other tractors.

John Deere – 6M Series

John Deere – 623R

John Deere – V452R

Improvements with Patch 1.19

Various technical changes to improve performance

Added a storage space check to mod downloads to prevent out-of-memory issues on PC and Mac

Fixed the missing left window of the Case Quadtrac

Fixed corrupt and broken mods causing the game to get stuck while loading into the main menu

Fixed fill planes becoming invisible after repeated filling/emptying operations.

Fixed fence 14 so that it would not visually connect.

Fixed gates not being properly aligned to the terrain height upon reloading the savegame or joining multiplayer

Fixed large wheel shapes abruptly stopping on a small collision geometry

Fixed terrain rendering appearing overly sharpened at a distance

Fixed terrain rendering showing purple artifacts at close-up camera angles

Fixed uneven terrain deformation resistance in certain cardinal directions

Fixed unintended lateral forces acting on vehicles in certain cardinal directions

Fixed decal of Göweil VARIO-Master V140

Fixed Kramer KT557 fixed frontloader attacher

Fixed Mack Superliner 1979 fixed transparent brand logo

Improved resolution of stars and stripes design of Case IH Patriot

Improved texture streaming resilience for non-compliant textures

Modding

Added log warning for non-2^n-compliant textures

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