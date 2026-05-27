Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: for all mankind, Star City

Star City Sneak Peek: Apple TV Previews "For All Mankind" Spinoff

Premiering this Friday, here's a look at Apple TV's "For All Mankind" spinoff Star City, from Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore.

Article Summary Apple TV drops a Star City sneak peek ahead of Friday’s premiere, previewing the For All Mankind spinoff.

Star City launches May 29 with two episodes, then rolls out weekly through July 10 on Apple TV globally.

The Star City opener, “The Eyes,” follows a high-stakes Soviet mission to land the first woman on the Moon.

Episode 2, “A Bear on a Chain,” pushes Anastasia into the spotlight as Lyudmilla hunts for information.

With only two days to go until the next chapter in the "For All Mankind" story debuts, Apple TV is giving viewers a chance to check out the series premiere of the upcoming spinoff series Star City, from award-winning creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore. The eight-episode season is set to lift off globally with its first two episodes this Friday, May 29th (followed by one new episode every Friday through July 10th), and now you're getting a chance to see how a very different space race went down – from a very different perspective.

Here's a sneak peek at the series opener of Apple TV's Star City, along with overviews of the first two episodes. Following that, we have an official image gallery, series overview, rundown of the cast, and more:

Star City Season 1 Episode 1: "The Eyes" – The Soviet Union races to beat the Americans again with a high-stakes mission to put the first woman on the Moon.

Star City Season 1 Episode 2: "A Bear on a Chain" – Anastasia is thrust onto the world stage as Lyudmilla pursues information.

The "For All Mankind" spinoff is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.

The cast of Star City includes Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon), Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland), Agnes O'Casey (Black Doves), Alice Englert (Bad Behaviour), Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (I, Jack Wright), Josef Davies (Andor), and Priya Kansara (Bridgerton).

Apple TV's Star City is created by Nedivi, Wolpert, and Moore. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Andrew Chambliss and Steve Oster. The streaming series is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

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