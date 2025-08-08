Posted in: SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: Resident Alien

Resident Alien Finale Preview: "The End Is Here" For Alan Tudyk Series

With the series finale hitting tonight, here's our updated preview for SYFY's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien S04E10: "The End Is Here."

Creator Chris Sheridan previews a satisfying conclusion, written with the end in mind for Season 4.

Harry faces his greatest threat yet in Episode 10, testing more than just his alien powers.

Catch sneak peeks, an episode overview, and more leading up to the epic conclusion.

In a few hours, series creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien will be kicking off its final chapter, two weeks after the official word came down that SYFY would not be renewing the series for a fifth season. "I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season," Sheridan shared, confirming that the creative team had a sense that this might be the final go-around. "Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I'm so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series." With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, image gallery, sneak peek, and much more for the series finale, S04E10: "The End Is Here."

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 10: "The End Is Here" Preview

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 10: "The End Is Here" – Harry (Alan Tudyk) faces one final threat – and one that forces him to use more than just his alien strength. Written by Chris Sheridan.

The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D'arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience, which Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren't caused by anything human.

Joining Tudyk for the fourth run are Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, and Judah Prehn. In addition, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn, and Edi Patterson return for the fourth season (alongside new guest stars Jewel Staite and Stephen Root).

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, USA Network and SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television by EP Chris Sheridan. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive-produce the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series.

