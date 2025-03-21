Posted in: SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: firefly, Resident Alien

Resident Alien Season 4: Jewel Staite Joining Firefly Co-Star Tudyk

Jewel Staite (Family Law) is reuniting with Firefly co-star Alan Tudyk in a recurring role during the fourth season of Resident Alien.

Firefly fans, rejoice! It seems we'll see Kaylee and Wash on screen again…well, not exactly, but Jewel Staite will join Alan Tudyk, who stars in the Chris Sheridan sci-fi comedy Resident Alien for season four in a recurring role. The series, which made its home on SYFY for the first three seasons, will air the fourth season on the USA Network, also owned by NBC Universal, according to Deadline.

Jewel Staite Joins Resident Alien Cast for Season Four, Reuniting with Firefly Co-Star Alan Tudyk

Season three saw Harry (Tudyk) and his baby, Bridget (Kesler Talbot) stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting alien called a Mantid (Tudyk) takes his form on Earth, trying to pass himself as the "real" Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry escapes the Greys and arrives on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid, but he may not have everything it takes. To catch up to the uninitiated, Harry initially invaded Earth with ill intentions to blow up the planet when he met the actual Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in his cabin before killing him and assuming his form. While most humans can't decipher his true form, certain humans who possess a certain gene can see him as he is, like Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn).

As Harry develops relationships in Patience, a small Colorado town, other threats, domestic and extraterrestrial, emerge as he learns to trust the Earthling friends he's made with Asta (Sara Tomko) and D'arcy (Alice Wetterlund) as they help him; however they can. Meanwhile, Max's parents Mayor Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson) try to make sense of the mysterious lapses of time they're missing attributed to their alien abductions. Also trying to find out the mystery are Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen), who are investigating the events concerning the suspicious medical examiner…Harry.

Staite will play Jules Gardner, an FBI agent assigned to the Colorado Springs field office who also happened to go to high school with Asta, Liv, D'arcy, and Ben. Jules arrives in town, having been assigned a case involving a series of gruesome murders that have occurred in and around Patience. Season three saw Harry acclimate to his role working with the government he initially feared due to his knowledge of the Greys under General Eleanor Wright (Linda Hamilton). Staite is also in The CW crime drama series Family Law and also appeared in NBC's Quantum Leap. She played Serenity engineer Kaylee Frye as Tudyk's Hoban "Wash" Washburne operated as the ship's pilot on the 2002 Fox sci-fi series along with its sequel film Serenity in 2005.

