RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness Trailer Shows Claire & Leon True Fear

Starting this summer, Netflix is going to celebrate the famed horror video game franchise's 25th anniversary but it won't be some big nostalgic look at the past. Instead, the streaming service is premiering its upcoming original CG anime series, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness. – and now fans have an official trailer to give them a better sense of what they can expect. Produced and supervised by Capcom's Hiroyuki Kobayashi, the project finds TMS Entertainment (Lupin the 3rd, Detective Conan) leading production, with Kei Miyamoto (Resident Evil: Vendetta)-led Quebico handling 3DCG animation. Fans of 2019's Resident Evil 2 will recognize the series' voices, with Leon S. Kennedy voiced by Nick Apostolides and Claire Redfield voiced by Stephanie Panisello.

With the series set to premiere on July 8, here's a look at the official trailer for RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-js-Eww1OI)

Here's a look back at the previously-released character trailer and, series overview, and initial teaser for RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, set to hit Netflix screens on July 8:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness | Character Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mOAXaPVtD0)

In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House's network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy's drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.