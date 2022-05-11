Resident Evil: Netflix Teaser Teases Teasers Dropping This Thursday

With Netflix, Constantin Film, and co-writer, showrunner & EP Andrew Dabb's (Supernatural) live-action series take on the "Resident Evil" video game franchise set to hit screens on July 14, viewers will be getting their first extended look on Thursday. Starring Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez, the series is set to build upon Capcom's legendary video game franchise, set both before the discovery of the T-virus as well as some time after the outbreak…and after the Umbrella Corporation's dark secrets were unleashed. To get fans ready, the streaming service released a teaser for the teasers (interesting that it was plural… and yes, teasers for teasers is a thing now) that builds upon the vibe we've been getting since the first key art was released.

Now here's a look at the heads-up that the streaming service dropped earlier today, with an official teaser drop hitting Thursday:

The series kicks off with "Welcome to New Raccoon City," and we have a series overview that's giving us a bit of a Locke & Key/Stranger Things vibe: "When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live-action series based on Capcom's legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix." The series will take place over two timelines, which make for some fascinating casting opportunities- as you'll see from the following description from the streaming service:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

Mary Leah Sutton (The Following, Tell Me A Story) co-writes, and also serves as an executive producer- as does Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film, with Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz producing.