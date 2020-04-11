Review – Crashing: The Complete Third Season Blu-Ray

While Pete Holmes may not have had a long career in late-night comedy, his HBO show Crashing had been doing pretty good on the network. Unfortunately, the third season of the show would be the last as HBO did not pick it up for a fourth year. So nearly a year after the final season of the show aired on the network, we finally have the Blu-ray edition for review. The series itself had a pretty cool storyline as Holmes played an NYC-based comedian living from couch to couch of other comedians as he tried to make it out on his own. Season three had some amazing prospects as Holmes' character had returned from a successful college tour, and he was no longer slumming on his friend's couches as he had his own place. But he soon discovered that success doesn't always mean you're the best, as he dove back into the NYC comedy scene for a rude awakening. The season has another who's who of standup comedians giving advice and tearing him down along the way in what should have been an amazing tipping point for the series.

As far as the Blu-ray is concerned, HBO did something they rarely seem to do in their own releases: they gave us bonus content. We've given them grief for years about releasing content for shows like VEEP, Silicon Valley, and more with nothing but the episodes. For Crashing, they actually did the series some justice on the home release. There are a couple of bonus features called "Comedy Highs and Lows" and "Crashing On The Set" where you're given a bit of the behind-the-scenes to the series and what makes everything go. But the real gem here, which is another rarity for HBO, is that we have live audio commentaries with cast and crew. When it comes to Blu-ray releases, this is a pretty good one as you get more than just the eight whole episodes. There's enough content on here that makes it worth purchasing and hopefully gives you a little closure to the series for now. At least, until Holmes finds a way to make a film adaptation for a proper closer.