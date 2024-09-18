Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: revival, syfy

Revival: SYFY Series Adapt Casts Scrofano, Weltman, Elliott, McQueen

SYFY tapped Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen for its adaptation of Tim Seeley and Mike Norton's Revival.

This past May, SYFY announced an adaptation of the Image Comics series Revival – created by writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton and running for 47 issues from 2012-2017. The live-action series adaptation centers on a miraculous day in rural Wisconsin when the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But we're not talking about a zombie story – those that were "revived" have returned, appearing and acting as if nothing ever happened. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone – alive or undead – is a suspect. Earlier today, SYFY announced who would be joining the series as its main cast as production gets underway in New Brunswick, Canada – Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp: Vengeance), Romy Weltman (Slasher), David James Elliott (JAG), and Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis).

Scrofano's Dana is "constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date." Weltman's Martha "Em" Cypress is the sheriff's younger daughter who, "having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that, for her in particular, is now turned upside down."

Elliott's Wayne Cypress is the longtime Wausau sheriff who is "determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible — a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he's sworn to protect." McQueen's Ibrahim Ramin is a scientist from the Center for Disease Control "who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life."

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films, the upcoming SYFY series Revival was created by showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce – who executive produce alongside Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, and Greg Hemmings.

