Revival: Tim Seeley Checks In From First Day of SYFY Series Set Visit

Tim Seeley checked in during the first day of his visit to the set of SYFY's adaptation of his and Mike Norton's Image Comics title Revival.

If you've been checking out our coverage of SYFY's upcoming live-action series adaptation of writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton's Image Comics series Revival, then you know that cast has been shaping up rather nicely – with Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp: Vengeance), Romy Weltman (Slasher), David James Elliott (JAG), Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer), and CM Punk (STARZ's Heels) tapped to star. And then, earlier this week, Seeley dialed things up when he dropped word that he would be flying up to Canada this week to check out the set. Well, guess what? Today would be that day, and Seeley was kind enough to check in (and make our lives a little easier).

The live-action series adaptation centers on a miraculous day in rural Wisconsin when the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But we're not talking about a zombie story – those that were "revived" have returned, appearing and acting as if nothing ever happened. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone – alive or undead – is a suspect. Here's a look at Seeley's posts from earlier today, making it clear just how cold it is there while also sharing some looks from the set – including a trio of director's chairs with "Dana," "Martha," and "Wayne" listed:

REVIVAL tv set visit day one: it's crazy how many talented people, shivering in the cold, it takes to execute one line I typed out on a computer in a comfy chair. — Tim Seeley (@HackinTimSeeley) December 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

REVIVAL tv set visit day one: I need to set my next live action friendly comic series in a tropical resort. — Tim Seeley (@HackinTimSeeley) December 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Scrofano's Dana is "constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date." Weltman's Martha "Em" Cypress is the sheriff's younger daughter who, "having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that, for her in particular, is now turned upside down."

Elliott's Wayne Cypress is the longtime Wausau sheriff who is "determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible — a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he's sworn to protect." McQueen's Ibrahim Ramin is a scientist from the Center for Disease Control "who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life." "Raised by a fire-and-brimstone pastor," Ogg's Blaine Abel sees Revival Day as his divine calling and will use the fear and chaos within Wausau to build and rally a militia of true believers against the Revivers." As for Punk's character, no details were released at the time of the initial reporting.

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films, the upcoming SYFY series Revival was created by showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce – who executive produce alongside Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, and Greg Hemmings.

