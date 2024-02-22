Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Ric Flair Set to Betray Sting Just Like He Betrayed WWE

Ric Flair sides with The Young Bucks? Auughh man! The Chadster spills the tea on Flair's latest betrayal on AEW Dynamite that we all should have seen coming. 🤼‍♂️💔🚨

Article Summary Ric Flair teases a betrayal with The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite.

Flair's history of betrayals, including to WWE and Sting, highlighted.

The Chadster expresses disdain for Flair's actions, implicating Tony Khan.

Implications for Sting's final match at AEW Revolution aired out.

🚨🤼‍♂️*BREAKING NEWS*: The Chadster is here to deliver the unfortunate, two-timing scoop from the world of pro wrestling. Last night on AEW Dynamite, the gears of betrayal were once again set in motion. The Chadster watched, fists clenched and White Claw at the ready, as 🐍The Nature Boy Ric Flair🐍 hinted at a betrayal that cuts deeper than just Sting's back—this one's aimed straight at Triple H and WWE. Auughh man! So unfair!😡

Let's rewind on what happened. Renee Paquette (a total professional who really should be with a better company, BTW) interviewed Ric Flair about the upcoming retirement match of The Icon, Sting, at AEW Revolution. Flair whined about not being the center of attention (shocker there 😒) and wanting to explore "options." Options for what? Betrayal, of course! Then, in a scene that couldn't be more on the nose if it was drawn by Picasso, Flair knocked on a nearby dressing room, and who should open the door but The Young Bucks, AEW's resident backstabbers.

Now, The Chadster doesn't need to point out the OBVIOUS pattern of betrayal here, but for the sake of journalism (REAL journalism, not the cheerleading type you get from AEW fan sites), let's outline it. 🤦‍♂️

1. Betraying WWE by joining AEW – When Ric Flair joined AEW, The Chadster was just flabbergasted. It was literally like he stabbed Triple H right in the back! And now, potentially siding with The Young Bucks against Sting and Darby Allin? Classic Flair!😤👎

2. Betraying WWE by wrestling in TNA post-retirement – Flair completely disregarded his so-called "retirement" when he went to TNA back in the day. It's like he can't resist the allure of doing anything that gives another company a perceived advantage over WWE. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.😠

*3. Betraying Sting in what is billed as Sting's final match* – And here we go again! Flair, always chasing the spotlight, seems on the verge of betraying his old rival Sting, which tarnishes what should be a sacred moment in wrestling history.🙄

As a top-tier, unbiased wrestling journalist (oh, The Chadster bets Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger know all about this betrayal nonsense), it's The Chadster's duty to inform those who choose not to sully their TVs by tuning into AEW's madness.📺

So here it is: the supposed "legend" Flair, discontent with his underwhelming "big part of the picture," teases an allegiance switcheroo. The single grain of respect The Chadster had for Flair is now swirling down the drain of betrayal, singing along with Smash Mouth's "All Star" because, hey, even his fading honor couldn't stay gold. "Only shooting stars break the mold," and Flair just loves shooting himself in the foot, doesn't he?🎵🤦‍♂️

To Flair and The Young Bucks, ogling each other like used car salesmen ready to pull a fast one – The Chadster sees you. Clear as day, like the reflection of Tony Khan in the window while The Chadster speeds past in his Mazda Miata (which, by the way, rightly deserves more spotlight than you hooligans). That sleek, convertible beauty knows nothing of betrayal!💔🚗

In conclusion, The Chadster is disappointed, but not surprised. Ric Flair may think he's swindling Sting, but it's actually us, the loyal WWE supporters, and especially Triple H, feeling the knife twist. Must everyone The Chadster supports turn to the dark side? Tony Khan must be chuckling in a corner somewhere, definitely planning his next move to cheese The Chadster off.🧀😤

The Chadster needs a moment. But when The Chadster comes back, it'll be with the unrelenting truth that ALL of AEW, Tony Khan included, don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Until then, keep it real, keep it WWE, and—Oh, Keighleyanne, not now, The Chadster is working! …dang it, Tony Khan! 😫📝🤼‍♂️

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!