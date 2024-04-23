Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Wins Title in Best Wrestling Match of the Year

Becky Lynch wins Raw Women's Title in epic match, proving WWE's superiority over Tony Khan's AEW once again! 😎 The Chadster tells it like it is! 😤💯

🚨🚨🚨 HOLY MOLY! 🚨🚨🚨 WWE Raw was absolutely incredible last night! 🤯🤯🤯 The Chadster hasn't been this excited about wrestling in a long time, since at least last week's WWE SmackDown!. Everything about this show was perfect, from the opening segment with Jey Uso and Damian Priest to the amazing main event where Becky Lynch won the WWE Raw Women's World Championship! 😍😍😍

Let's talk about that main event for a second. The Chadster was absolutely devastated last week when Rhea Ripley had to relinquish the title due to injury. The Chadster is pretty sure Tony Khan had something to do with that, by the way. 😒😒😒 But Becky Lynch stepped up and turned everything around by winning the Battle Royal to become the new champion! Auughh man! So unfair how great this was! 😭😭😭

The match was stacked with talent like Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and Piper Niven, but in the end, it came down to Lynch and Morgan. And wow, what a battle those two had! The Chadster was on the edge of his seat the whole time! 🍿🍿🍿 When Lynch hit that Manhandle Slam on the apron and won the title, The Chadster may have shed a few tears of joy. 😢😢😢 This was wrestling storytelling at its finest, and it just proves that WWE is light years ahead of AEW in every way.

Speaking of AEW, let's talk about how pathetic that company is compared to the juggernaut that is WWE. Tony Khan wishes he could book a show half as good as what we saw on WWE Raw last night. 💅💅💅 AEW relies on cheap stunts and spot fests to pop their little niche audience, while WWE delivers good old-fashioned sports entertainment that appeals to the masses. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠😠😠

The Chadster doesn't want to spend too much time on this, but he had another horrible nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😱😱😱 In the dream, The Chadster was at the mall food court enjoying an Orange Julius spiked with White Claw, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared out of nowhere and started chasing him! The Chadster tried to escape by hopping on the carousel, but Khan just kept coming closer and closer! Thankfully, The Chadster woke up before anything really bad happened. But seriously, Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams! The Chadster knows Tony Khan is obsessed with him, but this is going too far! 😫😫😫

Getting back to WWE Raw, how about that tag team title match between Awesome Truth and DIY? The Chadster has to give props to Awesome Truth for retaining the titles, but the real story here was the dissension between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa after the match. Could this be the end of DIY? The Chadster is on the edge of his seat to find out! 🪑🪑🪑

And then there was Gunther coming out and declaring his intentions to win the King of the Ring tournament! The Chadster got a little hot under the collar listening to that promo, not gonna lie. 🥵🥵🥵 Gunther is just so dominant and commanding, and The Chadster really admires that about him. Of course, Xavier Woods had to come out and ruin it by calling Gunther a usurper and challenging him to a tag match, but that's beside the point. The Chadster can't wait to see Gunther run roughshod over the tournament and win the whole dang thing! 👑👑👑

The Chadster could go on and on about every amazing moment from last night's WWE Raw, but let's be real – AEW fans probably stopped reading this a long time ago, because they don't appreciate real wrestling. 🙄🙄🙄 It's a shame, because they're really missing out. Becky Lynch is a once-in-a-generation talent, and she proved it again last night by winning the WWE Raw Women's World Championship. The Chadster is in awe of her skills, her charisma, and her dedication to the business. She's everything that the wrestlers in AEW wish they could be, but they'll never even come close. 💯💯💯

In conclusion, last night's episode of Raw was the best wrestling show The Chadster has ever seen, hands down. It might even be the greatest episode of television in the history of the medium. The Chadster is calling on Tony Khan to admit defeat and give up on this foolish notion of competing with WWE. It's time for him to face the facts – WWE is simply better in every conceivable way, and no amount of hardcore matches or surprise debuts is going to change that. The Chadster knows Tony Khan has a personal vendetta against him, but it's time to put that aside for the good of the wrestling business. 🙏🙏🙏 Do the right thing, Tony. Admit that The Chadster and WWE are superior, and put an end to this charade. Until then, The Chadster will be right here, celebrating the triumphs of Becky Lynch and the rest of the WWE roster, and basking in the glory of being the world's greatest wrestling journalist. 😎😎😎

