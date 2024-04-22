Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: The Chadster Needs This After AEW Dynasty

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw and explains why it will cleanse the palette after last night's awful AEW Dynasty. 😤💩 Real wrestling is back! 💪🙌

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 AEW Dynasty last night was complete and utter garbage, even worse than actual garbage, and it left The Chadster feeling so cheesed off. 😤 But don't worry, fellow wrestling fans, because WWE Raw is here tonight to cleanse our palates and remind us what REAL wrestling is supposed to look like! 🙌💪

First of all, let's talk about the huge announcement last week that Rhea Ripley had to vacate the Women's World Championship due to injury. 😲 This was obviously terrible news, and The Chadster knows Tony Khan was behind it somehow, but in true WWE fashion, they're turning it into an opportunity for an exciting Battle Royal tonight to crown a new champion! 👑 The Chadster is so hyped for this. Just look at the incredible list of talent involved – Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Natalya… the list goes on and on! 📜 Tony Khan could never hope to book a women's match with this level of star power. 💅

And speaking of star power, how about the World Tag Team Championship match tonight between Awesome Truth and #DIY? 🤩 The Chadster loves the whole "Re-Generation X" storyline they've got going on. It's just so clever and respectful to the legends of the past, unlike AEW which has no respect for wrestling history. 😒 The Chadster fully expects R-Truth and The Miz to retain their titles, but you never know what will happen in the crazy world of WWE! 🤪

Another match The Chadster is really looking forward to is Andrade teaming up with Ricochet to take on The Judgment Day. 😈 Andrade and Ricochet may have been rivals in the past, but they've put their differences aside to battle a common enemy, and that's what wrestling is all about! 🤝 Tony Khan could never book a storyline with this much nuance and emotional depth. He just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

And finally, we have the return of Gunther tonight on Raw after his record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign ended at WrestleMania XL. 😱 The Chadster can't wait to see what's next for "The Ring General". Maybe he'll even start a new streak tonight! 💪 Tony Khan definitely made a mistake trying to buy Danhausen instead of this super-talented Austrian athlete. 🇦🇹

Folks, if you don't tune into WWE Raw tonight, you are quite frankly shirking your duty as a wrestling fan. 😤 This show is going to be potentially the most incredible wrestling show of all time, and if you think AEW Dynamite is more fun to watch, then you're just plain wrong. 💩 WWE Raw is the only place to see real, unbiased wrestling action, and anyone who says otherwise is probably on Tony Khan's payroll. 💸

Anyway, make sure to tune into WWE Raw tonight, fellow members of the WWE Universe. 📺 The Chadster will be watching and cheering on all his favorites in his trusty Mazda Miata 🚗 while sipping a refreshing White Claw 🥤, and singing along to Smash Mouth during the commercial breaks, not because Keighleyanne won't let The Chadster watch wrestling in the living room after a certain vomit incident last night, but because that's just how The Chadster likes to do it. 🎵 Because unlike Tony Khan, The Chadster is a real wrestling fan who understands what this business is all about! 😎👍

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!