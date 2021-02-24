Rich Swann vs. Moose Set for Sacrifice, More Upcoming on Impact

Following last night's episode of Impact Wrestling, three matches have already been booked for next week's show along with the main event for the Sacrifice special. At Sacrifice on March 13th, Moose will face Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship. Moose's TNA Heavyweight Championship was also officially sanctioned last night, so it's unclear whether both titles will be on the line at Sacrifice. Additionally, Jordynne Grace and Jazz will get a shot at Fire N Flava's Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Sacrifice following a victory over Kimber Lee and Susan last night.

We also got some news on what's happening next week on Impact. First, Ace Austin, Black Taurus, and Chris Bey will compete in a triple threat match to determine the number one contender for the X-Division championship. The three won a six-man tag match on Impact last night against Willie Mack, Josh Alexander, and Trey Miguel. The X-Division Championship match will likely occur at Impact's upcoming Sacrifice event in March.

Also happening on Impact next week, The Good Brothers will team with NJPW's Juice Robinson and David Finlay to take on XXXL and Reno Scum in an eight-man tag team match. Good Brothers vs. Robinson and Finlay looks to be the match Impact is building to, so look for communication to break down between The Good Brothers and FinJuice during the match. Additionally, Brian Myers will face Eddie Edwards one-on-one next week, with Matt Cardona as the special guest referee. Scott D'Amore originally booked the match as an Eye for an Eye match, but that was just a vehicle to mock WWE. The match will be a regular special referee match, it seems.

Video Highlights from Impact Wrestling

Below, see highlights from last night's show:

Impact Wrestling airs weekly on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 8PM Eastern and also streams live at that same time on Twitch. TNA Sacrifice will air at 8PM Eastern on Saturday, March 13th only for subscribers to Impact Plus.