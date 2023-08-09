Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, Justin Roiland, preview, rick and morty, youtube

Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Posts Top Horrifying Moments (And So Do We)

Adult Swim listed the top horrifying moments from Rick and Morty that keep it up at night - but we're going with our list, instead.

The last time we checked in to see how things were going with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Executive Producer Steve Levy explained why the show's writing was so important in offering a different family dynamic and how the writers & artists continue to rise to the occasion time and again. In addition, Levy addressed how the creative teams reacted when the news of series co-creator Justin Roiland's controversial departure first hit the headlines. For this go-around, we shifting gears and checking out a new compilation video put out by Adult Swim earlier today. But here's the thing… as much as we appreciate & respect their choices? Well… how can we out this? Oh… I know! Well, it turns out that Adult Swim was wrong.

Why? Because we know what the top horrific moments were over the past six seasons, and we're offering them as a counterpoint to Adult Swim's choices, which are waiting for you in the featurette below.

Rick and Morty: 5 Disturbing Moments We're Still Dealing With

Now here's a look at the moments from the Emmy Award-winning animated series Rick and Morty and its six-season run that kept us up at night (including episode info as well as director/writer):

(5) Season 2 Episode 3 "Auto Erotic Assimilation" (Bryan Newton/Ryan Ridley): During that heartbreaking scene at the end when Rick goes through his version of heartbreak and Chaos Chaos "Can You Feel It?" is playing, there's a moment where Rick comes this close "suicide-by-experiment-gone-wrong" only for Fate to step in with a save at the end. For some reason, that moment causes this uneasy feeling inside, a reminder of how easily shit can change in a heartbeat,

(4) Season 4 Episode 1 "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat" (Erica Hayes/Mike McMahan): When it comes to things entering eyes, ears, or nose, that's one sure way to get me to turn away from the screen. So when Wasp Rick stings now god-like Virtual Rick to take him down, you can imagine the phantom pains I still feel in my watery eye whenever that scene goes down.

(3) Season 4 Episode 4 "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty" (Anthony Chun/Jeff Loveness): I wrote about this in length previously, but Talking Cat creeps me out in some very old-school ways. First, there's the fact that the story is left dangling with no answers or resolutions (and based on what Loveness has said in the past, that won't be changing anytime soon). And then there are those sounds we hear from what Rick and Jerry are seeing as they look into Talking Cat's mind. We never see anything, but their reactions and those faint sounds combine to force our brains to consider some pretty horrific scenarios.

(2) Season 2 Episode 10 "The Wedding Squanchers" (Wes Archer/Tom Kauffman): Maybe it was Rick trying desperately to get them off the planet once he realizes that everything there is "on the cob." Or maybe it was how being "on the cob" stopped being cute when we saw more things "on the cob." Trick question because it was actually both, along with our brains creating images of what being on a planet that's "on the cob" would end up doing to them. Truly creepy stuff.

(1) Season 6 Episode 1 "Solaricks" (Jacob Hair/Albro Lundy): Mr. Frundles is the most horrifying creation ever unleashed by Harmon & Roiland's team. Where to begin? It's the creepy eyes and the way they infect everything around it. It's the fact that it literally infects everything. It's how the entire planet becomes this "living planet" with one of the creepiest faces we've ever seen. And then… there's that voice. And how much deeper and disgustingly awful it gets as it grows. That final noise/scream it makes just before Rick & the family consider fighting is haunting. I wish I were making this up, but it creeped me out even grabbing screencaps from the scene.

