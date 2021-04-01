Rick and Morty Babies & More: Adult Swim Previews Adult Swim Jr.

Adult Swim knew just the right way to ring in April Fool's Day- with Adult Swim Jr.! That's right, a kid-friendly version of the late-night comedy-animation block you're grown to know and love (and sometimes get a restraining order against). Because sometimes, you just want to stay up until 3 am with an 8-year-old and not corrupt their minds and their sleep patterns. Adult Swim kicked off the new preview block of programs with a kid-voiced episode of Rick and Morty– in this case, "Season 2, Episode 8 "Total Rickall" (and yes, the scene between Jerry and Sleepy Gary voiced by kids was disturbing). But that's not all because the bumpers and commercials are all geared towards making sure child protective services won't take your kids away while you still get that Adult Swim fixes you need. Here's a look at Rick and Morty Babies– and while we write this? Aqua Teen Hunger Force is getting "junior-ized," too.

And here's a look at the "actual" opening credits for Rick and Morty Babies– on the new Adult Swim Jr.!

And for a look at all of the amazing things Adult Swim Jr. has in store for your favorites- from Aqua Teen Hunger Force to Metalocalypse and everything in-between- check out the following "trailer" below:

All kids into the pool! Adult Swim Jr begins tonight #adultswimjr pic.twitter.com/zs9Y66Aofx — adultswim (@adultswim) April 1, 2021

And for a look at what Space Kid: Crib to Crib has to offer tonight, check out the clip below:

And here's a look at the live stream of Adult Swim Jr.: