Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd's Rick Returns & He Brought a Pickle

So with Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty wrapping up its fifth season tonight with a two-episode, one-hour finale, Adult Swim continues giving fans what they've been craving since they got their first taste earlier this week. That's right, we've got more live-action Rick and Morty with Christopher Lloyd going full-on Rick once again while Jaeden Martell remains in fine form as Morty. And this time around, it's time to revisit an Emmy-winning winner, "Pickle Rick" (and btw… "C-1.21"? Something coming January 21, 2022? Live-action special? Season 6? Hmmm…).

While the last clip was an introduction to the live-action duo, this clip finds Morty ready to drop a major lecture on Rick over not learning anything from the last time he turned himself into a pickle. Except Rick didn't throw that switch (this time), and as for him "learning anything" from his least pickled adventure? Well, we'll let Lloyd's Rick answer that one in the clip below:

Here's a look at the original live-action scene filmed for Adult Swim's 20th anniversary:

Meanwhile, the cold open to this weekend's season finale reveals that Morty has been using the portal gun to clean up Rick's mistakes. At least that is until he gets a little portal fluid on his hand. Yup, it's as disturbing as it sounds…

So with that in mind, here's another look at the extended trailer for this weekend's finale. In the following clip, the season-long tension between the dimension-hopping duo appears to have reached a boiling point. Morty dares Rick to replace him, with Rick apparently more than willing to oblige. Thus, the crows. But what would Rick really be like without Morty, and could the universe survive it? Here's a look at "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" & "Rickmurai Jack":

Last month, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned shorts:

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

