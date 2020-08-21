Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland took to Instagram earlier this week to post some heartbreaking news about his "best friend" for 13 years, Jerry: that the inspiration for Beth's husband's name, Snowball/Snuffles, and more, was found to have a tumor in his nose. Since the news went public, fans around the world expressed their sympathies and positive vibes for a better full diagnosis- but unfortunately, it wasn't to be. On Thursday, Roiland returned to Instagram to reveal that the tumor was malignant: "Going to do whatever I can to fight it and make him as comfortable and loved as possible for as long as I can."

As 2020 continues to be one of the most physically and emotionally grueling years ever, our thoughts, prayers, and waves of positive vibes go out to both Roiland and Jerry- here's a look at Roiland's post.

Little Jerry guy has cancer. For anyone who knows me, you'll know how destroyed I am. Going to do whatever I can to fight it and make him as comfortable and loved as possible for as long as I can. Cant imagine life without him or pup pup (his brother) this year has easily been the worst of my life. Looking forward to better days. Better days soon.

First mentioned in the series pilot, Snowball/Snuffles would gain the spotlight in the second episode of the first season, "Lawnmower Dog." When Jerry goes to Rick to create something that will teach Snuffles to bey and not pee inside the house, Rick sets up the canine with a helmet that will help him better understand humans. Of course, with this being a "Rick plan" there has to be some unintended consequences- like learning how to amp up the helmet's capabilities so he can continue to learn.

Next thing we know, Jerry, Beth, and Summer are chained up in the backyard and "Snowball" (because he's so done with "Snuffles") and his legion of brilliant canine begin their plan of world domination. Thanks to Morty (the only human who loved him unconditionally) and some skillful dream-manipulation on Rick's part, Snowball realizes that taking over the Earth isn't the way and leads his fellow canine to another dimension to develop their own planet. Snowball/Snuffles would appear in pictures and in flashbacks over the course of the series' run so far, most recently in the fifth episode of the sixth season, "Never Ricking Morty"