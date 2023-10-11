Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, rick and morty, zack snyder

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon on Zack Snyder Offer, Series' Final Moment

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon on Zack Snyder's movie offer, what he sees the series final moment being, and a whole lot more.

With only days to go until the seventh season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty hits our screens, the Emmy Award-winning animated series' co-creator Dan Harmon was kind enough to sit down for a rapid-fire Q&A session focused exclusively on the series. And there was a lot of ground covered, from how many seasons Harmon would like to see the series run and why Mr. Poopybutthole got divorced to the characters he would most want to hang with, the character least deserving of a spinoff (and why), and more. And, yes – how Zack Snyder offered to help get a Rick and Morty movie rolling…

Here's a look at Harmon sharing his thoughts on a wide range of Rick and Morty topics – with a handy "cheat sheet" of Harmon's responses waiting for you below:

How Many Seasons for "Rick and Morty": "One hundred seasons – because it's designed to."

Favorite Episode: Season 3 Episode 3 "Pickle Rick" (written by Jessica Gao and directed by Anthony Chun)

The Rickest Rick: Rick C-173, with Harmon offering a great reason why our Rick is much more "The Rickest Rick" than Rick Prime.

Characters He Would Most Hang With: Summer and then Jerry, with Harmon explaining why for each – as well as why hanging out with Rick could be problematic.

Character Least-Deserving of a Spinoff: Birdperson – but Harmon admits that it's only because it would require "more work" on his part.

Why Mr. Poopybutthole Got Divorced: Harmon offers a great answer about Mr. Poopybutthole seeing his wife more as an "accomplishment" than a partner.

Series Final Episode or Scene? While hinting that the show will be reaching some resolutions on some key issues within the next few seasons, Harmon has thought about what the moment might be that would split the dimension-hopping duo for good. "It would maybe just be Morty turning 15 and finding a girlfriend that actually makes him want to be an independent person, so everything is kind of destroyed because Morty just wants to be a teenager now and start to grow up. Yeah, maybe Morty's 15th birthday would be the catastrophic sinking of that Titanic."

Zack Snyder Interested in Getting the "Rick and Morty" Movie Started?!? "So, the 'Rick and Morty' movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie, and then I want to do the director's cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour 'Rick and Morty' movie and three hours of it is in black and white." Harmon joked in the video – but not about meeting Zack Snyder to discuss that very topic. "Not him [Snyder] saying, 'I get to do it,' or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, 'Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'" Harmon shared while recalling the time Snyder asked Harmon to stop by Warner Bros. to talk.

The Proper Response to "Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub"? As Harmon sees it, a beat on the chest and nodding with respectful acknowledgment is the way to go.

