Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Solves "The Mystery of Mr. Nimbus's Name!"

For us, "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" was the perfect way to welcome back Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty for a fifth season- and the Harmon-voiced Mr. Nimbus had a ton to do with it (you can check out our full review here). Rick's arch-nemesis is also an old friend that knows a lot more about Rick's backstory than Rick comfortable with. Unfortunately for Rick, there's not much he can do because the aquatic Dr. Frank N. Furter also knows about a dozen ways to kick Rick's ass (and control police with his crotch). The fact that Nimbus also comes across as heroic and has no issue helping Jerry and Beth very intimately with their sex lives only earns him bonus points. But one basic question still remained unanswered (especially considering how many times he said it)- where did his name come from? On Tuesday, Harmon took to Instagram to solve that riddle…

Okay, assuming Harmon isn't busting our chops? It appears that Mr. Nimbus was named after… a video game controller. Yup, you can check it out below. And if you know which one it is specifically, throw the intel in the comments section below. We sold our soul to "Karma, The Goddess of Television" years ago, so we won't be much help (other than we're assuming "Nimbus" is in the title):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Harmon (@danharmon)

Speaking of the season-opener, here it is once again- available for you to view for free on YouTube. Not too shabby, right? But if you're looking for a more "unique" way to watch it, then continue on…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FULL EPISODE | Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere: Mort Dinner Rick Andre | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYCEXg4_lCM)

In the following video, viewers can watch the Season 5 premiere from inside Rick's ship as it was launched outside the bonds of Earth for a truly "universal" broadcast (seriously though, a very cool way to watch whatever your "altered state" might be at the time):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Global Rick and Morty Day: Premiere in Space | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyn28VzMBgE&t=1156s)

Next up, Harmon, writer Jeff Loveness, director Jacob Hair, and showrunner Scott Marder offer some perspective on the questions and issues raised during the opener:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: Mort Dinner Rick Andre | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2VXNJflmDE)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the third trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, landing on our screens on June 20th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

So here's a look back at the second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5, with more clues to what lies ahead when the dimensional-hopping duo head back to Adult Swim this Summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tks_1uCO5kA)

And to make the package complete? A look back at the full-length version of the first main trailer released:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6Zy_mLgSNQ)

