Rick and Morty Fans Respond; When Justin Roiland Reviewed Impressions

Our Rick and Morty piece gor some reactions - and wouldn't it be ironic if Justin Roiland ended up reviewing his replacement last year?

Well, it would seem that some of you had some opinions about our update/editorial on how things were looking with Adult Swim's Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland-created Rick and Morty. Based on what the animated series' co-executive producer Steve Levy and Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen had to share during the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film – coupled with what's been reported over the past few months – we made the call that things are looking pretty damn good when it comes to a post-Roiland Rick and Morty universe. Yet, there are still more than a few of you out there who believe "the sky is falling" on the series without Roiland. While it's tough to make the case from a writing standpoint, considering what we laid out earlier this weekend, the fact that there will be new actors voicing the leads & that we don't know who they are has become the hill that Roiland supporters have planted their flag on. They argue that I can't have positive vibes about the series moving forward because I haven't heard who's been cast – running with the assumption that no one will ever be able to match Roiland.

But… honestly? Is that really a serious argument? Because there are a couple of things that need to be addressed then. First, as big of a fan as you are of the Adult Swim series and as much as you think you're concerned over who replaces Roiland? Times that by ten, and that's how the folks who actually have financial investments in the franchise are feeling about finding replacements. And there's nothing that forces decision-making folks to take their time than the possibility of f***ing up a global franchise that looks to have at least another four seasons to go. As for the voices themselves… let's flash-back to 2020. Because that's when we learned that Family Guy voice actor Mike Henry was stepping down as the voice of Cleveland Brown to allow a voice actor of color to rightfully take on the role. Cue the "moral outrage," and all of that nonsense about the show self-destructing – and then, Arif Zahir (who shared his imitations online well before the gig) started… he was great… and all of the hate went away.

And that will be the case with our dimension-hopping dysfunctional duo, too. Because if you went on YouTube or social media, you could find more than enough folks who could be in the running. And that's without the benefit of the audio magic available when you're professionally recording. Of course, some folks will get pissy when the first trailer drops introducing the voice – and there will probably be some rumblings around the first episode. And then, by the fourth episode? I have a feeling that folks will have moved on to a different attack target, and we'll be back to enjoying the adult animated series – like we should be.

But with that said… we couldn't help but look back to July 2022 – when things were still quite a bit different than how they are now. In what's now feeling painfully ironic, Roiland sat down to review people doing Rick and Morty (and Hulu's Solar Opposites) last summer for Vanity Fair. Wouldn't it be weirdly Karmic if one of the actors cast was in this clip?

