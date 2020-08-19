Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Best Friend Jerry Needs Your Help

He's the reason Beth's husband has the name he does, the model/inspiration for Snowball/Snuffles, and one of the two dogs you save in the video game Trover Saves the Universe. Now, he could use your love and positive vibes. Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland took to Instagram to post an image of Jerry, his "best friend" for 13 years. In a year that's already seen its fair share of heartbreak and hardship, Roiland received news that a tumor was found in Jerry's nose. Now he finds himself in that horrible waiting period to find out if the tumor is malignant or not- when you want to do something but you don't know what: "I just want him to be okay and to be with me forever but I know that's not possible. Send positive energy Jerry's way if you can. Not sure if that works, but I'll take anything."

Consider this the start of a whole lot of positivity heading Jerry's way…

Here's a look at Roiland's original Instagram post from Tuesday night, followed by the text for easier reading:

"This is Jerry. He's where Jerry got his name on rick and morty, he's the model for snuffles/snowball, he's also one of the two dogs you try to save in Trover. He's been with me for 13 years and he is my best friend. I found out today that he has a tumor is his nose. Not sure if it's cancer yet. This has been such an incredibly hard year. I don't know why im posting this. I just want him to be okay and to be with me forever but I know that's not possible. Send positive energy Jerry's way if you can. Not sure if that works, but I'll take anything."

First mentioned in the series pilot, Snowball/Snuffles would gain the spotlight in the second episode of the first season, "Lawnmower Dog." When Jerry goes to Rick to create something that will teach Snuffles to bey and not pee inside the house, Rick sets up the canine with a helmet that will help him better understand humans. Of course, with this being a "Rick plan" there has to be some unintended consequences- like learning how to amp up the helmet's capabilities so he can continue to learn.

Next thing we know, Jerry, Beth, and Summer are chained up in the backyard and "Snowball" (because he's so done with "Snuffles") and his legion of brilliant canine begin their plan of world domination. Thanks to Morty (the only human who loved him unconditionally) and some skillful dream-manipulation on Rick's part, Snowball realizes that taking over the Earth isn't the way and leads his fellow canine to another dimension to develop their own planet. Snowball/Snuffles would appear in pictures and in flashbacks over the course of the series' run so far, most recently in the fifth episode of the sixth season, "Never Ricking Morty"