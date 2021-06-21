Rick and Morty Offers Season 5 Return On YouTube, From Space; BTS Look

Directed by Jacob Hair and written by Jeff Loveness, the fifth season premiere of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty left a lot on the table for viewers to process until next Sunday (you can check out our full review here). So before we start shifting our attention to next Sunday's episode, there are still a few post-series-return treats that are more than worth your time- from two unique ways to watch "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" to a look behind the scenes with the creative team; plus, we see if that Wendy's mob caught up to the pair yet.

And we're not starting off small, either. How about the entire season-opener available for you to view for free on YouTube? Not too shabby, right? And you don't have to go any further than right below. But if you're looking for a more "unique" way to watch it, then continue on…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FULL EPISODE | Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere: Mort Dinner Rick Andre | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYCEXg4_lCM)

In the following video, viewers can watch the Season 5 premiere from inside Rick's ship as it was launched outside the bonds of Earth for a truly "universal" broadcast:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Global Rick and Morty Day: Premiere in Space | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyn28VzMBgE&t=1156s)

Next up, Loveness, Harmon, Hair, and showrunner Scott Marder offer some perspective on the questions and issues raised during the opener:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: Mort Dinner Rick Andre | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2VXNJflmDE)

And last but not least, we finally get our question answered. What happened to those fast food vigilantes from Wendy's that were after Rick and Morty last season? Looks like they found out where the pair live…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty x Wendy's [AD] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=840VUx6fm8w)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the third trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, landing on our screens on June 20th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

So here's a look back at the second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5, with more clues to what lies ahead when the dimensional-hopping duo head back to Adult Swim this Summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tks_1uCO5kA)

And to make the package complete? A look back at the full-length version of the first main trailer released:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6Zy_mLgSNQ)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.