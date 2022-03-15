Rick and Morty & Wendy's Las Vegas "Mayhem"; Pickle Rick Gets Frosty

If there's one thing we've always appreciated about Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's animated Adult Swim series it's that when it goes the "corporate partnership" route, it does so by owning up to it without ever dialing back who the dimension-hopping duo truly is. So when we saw that Rick and Morty was teaming up with Wendy's once again, we thought it was worth some attention (especially since we were big fans of Wendy's letting their sandwiches be portrayed as ass-kicking food the last time). This time around, the two are sponsoring the "Morty's Mayhem Experience" live activation at Resorts World Las Vegas starting this week and running through the weekend for fans checking out this month's college basketball tournaments (like the NCAA's "March Madness," which they probably can't mention without paying the NCAA cash money).

Running from this Thursday, March 17, through Sunday, March 20, fans in & around the Las Vegas area can walk through a custom Rick and Morty LED experience, get a chance to win some sweet Rick and Morty prizes, enjoy viewing screens to watch the tournament games, and even be one of the lucky few to savor the limited-edition Pickle Rick Frosty, a pickle twist on the iconic Frosty (yes, you read that correctly- we have photographic evidence that it truly exists). Now here's a look at what attendees can expect:

And speaking of the Wendy's Pickle Rick Frosty, here's a look (and we'll reserve making any further comments since we're feeling in an especially good mood today):

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: