Rick And Morty S05 Trailer: Nimbus, Voltron, Hellraiser, Blade & More

Good news, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. Now that we know the 10-episode fifth season of your Adult Swim series Rick & Morty will be hitting our screens starting Sunday, June 20, you're going to get a break from being harassed about the sixth (or seventh) season. Yeah… but there's also some bad news. After April Fool's Day, expect to inundated with requests for more "Rick and Morty Babies" and more eps dubbed with kids' voices (that's what happens when you're continually a victim of your own success). But we're perfectly happy with our current obsession with the Season 5 trailer, which we've picked apart into about 50 screencaps to create our version of a "Charlie Kelly-It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" conspiracy/speculation board- a work in progress with lots and lots of red strings. Here's a look at what we grabbed from the trailers, followed by what's been rattling around in our brains about them (and let us know your theories in the comments section at the end):

Here's a look at the preview from July 2020 when the world was first introduced to Rick's previously unknown "nemesis":

During a panel discussion last year, Harmon, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer offered insights via Twitch into what viewers can expect from the fifth season- and yes, that included the preview that found Rick near death so it's up to Morty to save the day (and get back in time for a date with Jessica). Things don't quite go as planned, as the dimension-hoping duo end up facing… Mr. Nimbus?!? They clearly have some backstory together (possibly from something during S03E07 "The Ricklantis Mixup") and Nimbus can definitely kick ass.

Speaking of past episodes, the Voltron vibes above harken back to S03E06"Rest and Ricklaxation," when Rick sends the multi-colored drones after Morty to secure him so that Rick could restore his toxicity. Morty offers them to his girlfriend Jacqueline, but Rick refuses and demonstrates their ability to form a Voltron-like robo-warrior. Could this be a project extension of that- or maybe what those drones could actually do and that's why Rick wasn't giving them up without a fight?

So are Rick and the gang going to end up raising some Hell… in Hell… while doing a Hellraiser take? Bonus points for Beth looking kinda hot as "Pinhead Beth" (or would that be "Darthead Beth"?).

Speaking of S03E06"Rest and Ricklaxation," anyone else here thinks the above looks like something involving the "toxic world"? The greenish-yellow color, the crossing over into a portal with a lifeline attached, and clearly the ultra-violence could make it possible.

Could multiple Ricks mean another visit from time cop Shleemypants ("A Rickle in Time" & "Rattlestar Ricklactica")

That's vibing like the start of an "Interdimensional Cable" episode, with Rick locking down the house so they can have some peace and quiet to enjoy some programming (even if that means locking Jerry out "by mistake").

A return of the death crystals from "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat"? And what is it that has Rick close to shuffling off the mortal coil? In fact, could this be the lead-up to the crash that happens before Nimbus appears? Hmmm… oh, and we grouped in the last three images because they feel like they would work with Rick being out of commission at some point. Oh, and we're definitely on the same page as Rick- "Blade Rick and Morty" really would've been pretty sweet.

These were tough ones to group into one of the earlier theories, but now that we're working this out in our brains while we write this? It's possible these could tie into the Voltron storyline. Interesting seeing multiple Rick ships not exactly acting very Rick-friendly.

So are Rick and the gang babysitting one of Mr. Poopybutthole's kids? And if that's the case, we're not shooting the kid is a good way to mend fences. Then again, the kid does have a target on its onesie. And if we're being totally honest? The kid also looks like a baby Cromulon (guessing the body falls off at maturity).

But if there's one thing that's crystal clear by the end of the trailer? Rick's never going to stop crushing Jerry's dreams every chance he gets. And just in case you need to reference back to the trailers, here's a look at the full-length version followed by a teaser for the main trailer that contained additional scenes:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>