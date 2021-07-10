Rick and Morty Season 5 E05: Stick with Apple Pies & Tube Socks, Morty

So if you checked out the preview for this weekend's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, then you have a pretty good idea where Morty's going with that suction machine at Beth's hospital. And then we get to the cold open for "Rickdependence Spray" and we realize that we really didn't know where this is going. Two things we learned from the following clip? Always make sure that the large quantity of horse semen you "borrowed" is actually horse semen. That maybe there's something to be said for warm apple pies and crusty tube socks. There's much less chance of a 500-foot tube sock or pie going rogue and potentially destroying the planet.

But enough with all of that chatter- here's a look at the cold open to Sunday night's episode "Rickdependence Spray":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | S5E5 Cold Open: Morty's Monsters | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLCPW6MnTHo)

Looking back on last week's "A Rickconvenient Mort", co-creator Dan Harmon, writer Rob Schrab, and Juan Meza-León explain what made the episode so special and offered a breakdown of just how the emotional chapter came together:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: A Rickconvenient Mort | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZPXuFZ1Ems)

Here's a look back at Morty and Planetina's heartbreaking love affair via music video, set to the tune of "Flowers", featuring Ryan Elder & Mark Mallman:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Flowers | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vNVGfjVgAE&t=9s)

Finally, a look back to the moment Morty met Planetina's four "kids"- who aren't exactly the wide-eyed altruists for the environment than they used to be:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Morty Meets The Tina-Teers | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny9r5MBHmrQ)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the final official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.