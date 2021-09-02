Rick and Morty & The Art of Crafting a Fart; Season 5 Finale Preview

With only days to go until the one-hour, two-episode Season 5 finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, we've already made our concerns known about what that "5 Seasons of the Schwiftiest Duo" video that Adult Swim released could mean for the season-ender (more on that here). Thankfully, the fine folks behind the dimension-hopping duo were kind enough to offer another arts-n-crafts DIY project. Previously, we learned how to craft a very meaty Scary Terry. And this time around, it's how to whip up a fart. Actually, that should be "Fart"… from S02E02 "Mortynight Run". And this one's so easy even we could do it…

So if you've got some Jello and Cap'n Crunch Crunch-Berries sitting around in the kitchen or in the couch cushions, you have everything you need for your very own Fart. Check out the video below, and then stick around after for a preview of this weekend's season finale as well as some cool "extras":

And here's a look back at how you can put together your own Scary Terry meat puppet, and if it starts talking to you and starts calling you "bitch"? Well, we're not sure what to tell you because it's just a bunch of meat, plastic, and cola soooo… {awkwardly whistles & looks around with hands in pockets} enjoy!

As promised, here's a look at the extended trailer for the September 5th one-hour season finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. In the following clip, the season-long tension between the dimension-hopping duo appears to have reached a boiling point. Morty dares Rick to replace him, with Rick apparently more than willing to oblige. But what would Rick really be like without Morty, and could the universe survive it? Here's a look at "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack":

Earlier this month, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned Rick and Morty shorts:

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

