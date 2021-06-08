Rick and Morty Season 5: Olyphant, Ricci, Brie, & Sarandon Confirmed

With less than two weeks to go until Adult Swim's Rick and Morty comes crashing back onto our screens with a 10-episode fifth season, viewers are learning who some of the guest voices are that will be jumping into Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's award-winning animated universe. Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, series star Spencer Grammer confirmed that Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Christina Ricci (Matrix 4), and Alison Brie (GLOW) will be a part of the fifth season though no further details could be offered. In addition, Susan Sarandon's Dr. Wong will be making a return- with Rick's nemesis Mr. Nimbus making his debut in the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre." Additional episodes this season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort."

Here's a look at the third trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, landing on our screens on June 20th:

OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim

So here's a look back at the second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5, with more clues to what lies ahead when the dimensional-hopping duo head back to Adult Swim this Summer:

OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim

And to make the package complete? A look back at the full-length version of the first main trailer along with a teaser that contained some additional scenes:

OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim

What We Know About Rick & Morty Seasons 5 & 6…& 7?!?

During a panel discussion last year, Harmon, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer offered fans insights via Twitch into what we can expect from the fifth season- and yes, that included a preview of what's to come. In the preview, Rick is near death so it's up to Morty to save the day- and get back in time for a date with Jessica? Things don't quite go as plan, as the dimension-hoping duo end up facing Rick's previously unknown nemesis, Mr. Nimbus:

FIRST LOOK: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim

Then in October 2020, The Paley Center for Media's 8th annual PaleyFest NY hosted a look behind the scenes of the two-time Emmy Award-winning Adult Swim series Rick and Morty. Chris Parnell, Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Harmon joined panel moderator Mike Schneider (Senior Editor, Variety) to talk "Space Beth" and how things looked for the fifth and sixth (?!?) seasons.

Still not sure who the real Beth is, the Beth we saw throughout the fourth season or the season finale-returning "Space Beth"? Don't feel so bad: even Chalke doesn't know for sure- and she voices both characters. While still not offering a definitive answer, Harmon offered some background on his purpose for having such a personal twist thrown into the mix- and further teased that viewers might be getting more "Space Beth" in the near future. "You know as much as Rick knows. I don't want to keep secrets with the audience. She's Schrodinger's Beth right now," Harmon explained. "The fact she may or may not be a clone is actually the important thing. It's the profound revelation about Rick's commitment to non-commitment and how abusive that can be as a parent. That is the important thing here. We're adding aunts to the family. We're having fun looking at more options with space Beth."

Harmon was asked what he could offer up about the fifth season– and it was definitely good news. After a brief pause to consider what he could and couldn't discuss (we were this close to getting a cryptic tease), Harmon admitted that he gets confused between the 5th and 6th seasons because of how far along they are with both seasons. He revealed that after the panel, he would be reviewing animatics for late-season 5 episodes while also in the middle of writing late-season 6 episodes (also joking about how he's working on two different season finales at the same time).

More specifically, Harmon teased an episode during the fifth season where Morty gets into a relationship with a female character who is not Jessica. Written by Rob Schrab, Harmon says the episode is "a great little story" and even looked ahead to next year's Emmys: "My Emmy's going to that one." Though jokingly not looking to curse the show's two-year run at the top of the Emmy animation mountain, Harmon wanted to clarify that he actually means his "heart Emmy" (so disregard the stuff that came before it, Emmy voters).

In mid-November 2020 during Adult Swim Fest's "'Rick and Morty' Global Celebration," Harmon, executive producer Scott Marder, as well as Parnell, Chalke, and Grammer, the session was meant to focus on the recently-wrapped fourth season but also looked ahead to the series' future. Harmon emphasized again that viewers should expect some "pretty groovy things coming." But Marder found a way to throw just the right amount of gasoline on the fanbase's dumpster fires of speculation by teasing that the fifth season will have "epic canon" and that viewers will "get knocked over with the canon." As for who they would like to have as guest stars, Ian McKellan and Jeff Goldblum top the list (with Harmon proposing an alien with McKellan's head and Goldblum's body). As for a musical episode, Harmon says it's "probably going to happen at some point" and there have been "conversations" in the past. Oh, and it looks like work on the seventh season is already underway (yes, you read that right).

