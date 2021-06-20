Rick and Morty Season 5: Very Jerry Father's Day; Wendy's Now Morty's?

Welcome to "Global Rick and Morty Day (#GlobalRickAndMortyDay)," everybody! With the fifth season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo kicking off on Adult Swim starting tonight, we have two more ways folks are welcoming Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, and Summer back. First up, we have a look at the next chapter in the series' corporate blood pact (in a good way) with Wendy's- a follow-up to the previous "food-with-attitude" ads from last season. This time around, the fast-food folks have created the pop-up experience "Morty's," with participating franchises offering show-themed soda flavors like Mello Yello BerryJerryboree and Mello Yello Portal Time Lemon Lime between now and August 22. If you're in or around the Los Angeles area, the Panorama City location has is on its final day as a fully-functioning "Morty's"- with new menu items such as the "Pickle Rick Pickle Frosty," the "Jerry's Single," and more.

In the following two clips, Wendy's offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the transformation into "Morty's" came about, followed by the folks at Rick and Morty working with the fast-food franchise to offer a little neon promotion for the campaign:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Roiland offered a look at what the drive-thru experience might just be like when you make your way to a "Morty's" restaurant:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Roiland (@justinroiland)

Finally, we have a brief preview clip from Season 5 wishing everyone out there a Happy Father's Day- well, everyone except Jerry, that is:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here's a look at the cold open to tonight's Season 5 premiere of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, "Mort Dinner Rick Andre":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | Season 5 Premiere Cold Open: Morty Meets Rick's Nemesis | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2AFf9wSAdM)

Today, the out-of-this-world celebration "Global Rick and Morty Day (#GlobalRickAndMortyDay)" kicks off to honor the series return with special surprises, fun moments, and celebrations. But this year, they're going big with the first episode premiering from space with the launch of Rick's Space Cruiser 150,000 ft into the atmosphere. And that's not all! Fans can also head on over to the "Go Rick Yourself" site (here) to create a personalized Rick and Morty avatar (and if you're in the US or Mexico, you can even create a custom t-shirt) to celebrate the new season "fashionably." Check out the following trailer for "Global Rick and Morty Day" for the intel you need:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Global Rick and Morty Day | June 20 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0cPxgUb2Z4)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the third trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, landing on our screens on June 20th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

So here's a look back at the second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5, with more clues to what lies ahead when the dimensional-hopping duo head back to Adult Swim this Summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tks_1uCO5kA)

And to make the package complete? A look back at the full-length version of the first main trailer along with a teaser that contained some additional scenes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6Zy_mLgSNQ)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.