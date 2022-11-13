Rick and Morty Season 6: 8 Takeaways You Should Keep in Mind & More

With only a week to go before Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo return to our screens for the second half of Season 6, we wanted to fill your final Sunday of the month without Adult Swim's Rick and Morty with something to help set the mood. And what better way to do that than with a little music, right? Especially music that's themed to the current season. But before we get to that, we've done another run-through of the previously-released trailer for the animated series return for an updated look at eight key takeaways you might want to keep in mind for (hopefully) a better sense of where things are going. Oh, and let's not forget the biggest "wild cards" in all of this who could flip the switch on everything. Yup, Rick Prime & Evil Rick…

Rick and Morty Season 6: 8 Thoughts to Keep in Mind

1. Dr. Wong: The only thing better than the return of Susan Sarandon's Dr. Wong is the possibility of a Dr. Wong/Rick team-up, which seems to be the case. Mr. Goldenfold (Brandon Johnson) still has his issues, but apparently not as big as the ones that Rick and his "friend" are dealing with. Though we're still left on the fence if that's an actual murder we're looking at or not (and it doesn't sound like Rick is interested in offering specifics).

Theory Alert: What if Dr. Wong is a plant by Evil Morty or Rick Prime to manipulate/get intel on Rick, Morty, and the family? Or that Dr. Wong was replaced after our first meeting with her?

2. New Portal Travel? Okay, my first thought was that this has virtual reality written all over it & I'm still going with that. But then, we can't rule out another form of dimensional travel. Evil Morty already proved that dimension-hopping can come in more than one form (or color), so could this be yet another? And is this leading them closer to one (or both) of our big bads?

3. Did We Just Watch Some "Teen Vindicators" Die? While it may not signal a return of The Vindicators, it does look like those are "superheroes" tagging along with Rick and Morty. In fact, they look like they could be a group of teen superheroes. Well, at least they were until that explosion leveled the playing field.

4. Housesitting for Mr. Nimbus? I would love it if the last agreement that Rick and Mr. Nimbus signed included a clause where Mr. Nimbus could call on them to housesit at a moment's notice- a responsibility that Rick pawns off to Morty. And (of course), that would be the exact moment when an octopus army would choose to attack.

5. Alien Frat Boy? The varsity jacket gives off serious "frat boy" vibes, which would probably explain part of the reason why the winged wonder is not getting along with our dimension-hopping duo.

6. "The Lord of the House of the Dragon Rings: The Wheel of Dragon Rings"? While it could be a misread, we saw scenes in the return trailer that vibed like we are going to get the show's take on Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO's House of the Dragon, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, and more.

7. We're Getting S02E06 "The Ricks Must Be Crazy" Vibes: While there's nothing there to say that the two are connected, the alien extending the middle fingers to Rick got me thinking back to the Stephen Colbert-starring second season episode when we learned that Rick taught the people running the "microverse battery" powering his car that it was an honorable salute that meant, "Peace among worlds." Of course, Rick's response was exactly what we could've expected.

8. Amish Wildcard: Proving once again how f*****g with the timestream can have some nasty implications, Rick laments the Amish becoming a nuclear power because of the implications it's about to have on the solar system. We're considering this a "wildcard" because it could be a factor in any number of the possible (or improbable) storylines we covered above.

And in case you're interested in checking out a glow-eyed "night family" force-feeding Rick to a synth-wave soundtrack or learning what music would accompany a trio of dinosaurs dropping into the tar pit, here's a look at two recently-released music videos, one focusing on "Night Family" and the other from "JuRicksic Mort":