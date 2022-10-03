Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 6 Promo Gives Us "Buffy" Vibes; S06E05 BTS

Fate, fortune cookies, dysfunctional friendships, and possible mother-f***ing (literally). Once again, another quality episode of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. After we shared our thoughts on the episode last night (check that out here), Harmon, writer Heather Anne Campbell, showrunner Scott Marder & director Douglas Einar Olsen are taking viewers behind the scenes of the creative process that may have done the unthinkable. Could Rick and Jerry now be… friends?!?

Now here's the featurette, Inside The Episode: Final DeSmithation, followed by a look at next week's episode:

Now here's a look at what's in store for next week, with a promo that eerily reminds us of that time during the third season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer when the students from Sunnydale High finally let Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and the rest of the "Scooby Gang" know that they hadn't been oblivious to all the crazy stuff going on around the school (like classmates dying and a Hellmouth). Except that happened at a point where Buffy's classmates rallied to her side to fight The Mayor's (Harry Groener) forces. Morty's teachers & classmates? Yeah, it looks like they've had enough…

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: