Rick and Morty Season 6 Return Teaser Clues? S06E06 BTS Featurette

Before we take a look behind the scenes of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty S06E07 "Juricksic Mort" (check out our review here), here's a quick reminder to anyone out there who missed the news last night. The Adult Swim series will be taking a break for the next six weeks, returning with news episodes on November 20th. Along with the news was an announcement teaser that highlights some very interesting moments from previous episodes. Considering [MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!] that the rift was repaired and our dimension-hopping duo got their dimension-hopping ability back in what's now the midseason finale, we've started piecing together the possible clues.

Here's a look at that teaser we were just talking about, followed by a look behind the scenes of S06E07 "Juricksic Mort":

But before the show nestles in for its long-ish fall nap, Harmon, writer Nick Rutherford, and co-executive producer Steve Levy discuss Rick's frustration at discovering that a race of peaceful super-intelligent dinosaurs is the one enemy he doesn't know how to handle. Especially when the only one they appear to be an "enemy" to is Rick. Oh, and Beth. And then there's that matter of them stiffing Jerry out of a writer's credit for his book. And Summer's not too thrilled that her TikTok videos have lost their popularity (for disturbing reasons). But Morty seems okay.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: