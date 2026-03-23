Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 9 Clip: Spoiler? Rick Might Be a Sore Loser

We think it's safe to say that Rick's done with bowling. Here's a clip from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9 that was released today.

Article Summary Check out a new Rick and Morty Season 9 clip teasing Rick's hilarious bowling meltdown.

Season 9 returns much sooner than we expected, hitting Adult Swim on May 24th.

Recent sneak peeks showcase Beth confronting Rick and the family on a forced health kick.

Producers tease that Seasons 9 and 10 are full of "certified bangers" and top-tier episodes.

As much as we would love to say it feels like forever until the return of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty on May 24th, we really can't, because we never imagined it would be back on our screens until the fall. Hmmm… I wonder if that means we're getting President Curtis in the fall. Anyway… one thing that's definitely helping pass the time is the random looks we've been getting at Season 9, like the one we got earlier today. Previously, we saw Beth rip into her father for spoiling Morty and Summer. Following that, we got a look at Rick on a health kick – with Summer and Morty joining him (whether they wanted to or not). For this go-around, it seems that Rick's got some serious issues about his bowling years (???) that he needs to process – and he believes that the best way to do that is… the shredder!

Rick and Morty Season 9: Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we'll have neglected our families for nothing. Now, here are the latest looks at the upcoming season:

And here's a look at the image gallery that was released alongside the news that the Emmy Award-winning animated series would be returning in May, followed by a previous Season 9 sneak peek and some insights on the ninth season (and beyond) from the show's team:

In this previously released sneak peek clip from the ninth season, Principal Vagina calls in Beth and Jerry to meet with him about what Morty and Summer have been up to. First observation? Morty and Summer have zero respect for Vagina. After Vagina offers a laundry list of things that the sublings have done, he announces that they are being expelled. When Beth tries to get some answers, Summer mutes her, Jerry, and Vagina's "Boomer Frequency." Soon, Rick appears in farming gear and uses a hoe to turn Vagina into a carrot. Horrified by the experience, Vagina unexpels them and promises them all "A's" – and that's when Beth rips into Rick for making Morty and Summer into "spoiled assholes." After Morty pulls a move on him, Rick is convinced that Morty and Summer need to be sent away to a sleepaway camp that takes care of spoiled kids.

Rick and Morty Showrunner, EP Offer Seasons 9, 10 & 11 Updates

Back in September 2025, Showrunner/EP Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy took part in a Reddit AMA, offering the latest updates on how things were looking with Season 9 and beyond, while also dropping some clues to what's to come. In terms of the animated series' future, Levy shared that they "have season 9 in post, 10 in production, and 11 writing, so we are a lot further along than you think." Marder believes Season 8 will be hitting Adult Swim in Fall 2026. When asked if they believe the series will get a 13th season, Levy shared, "I believe we will," while Marder responded, "The lease on my Mazda Miata certainly hopes so!"

When asked to apply the Harmontown "Olives" rating (5 olives being bad, one olive being good), Levy responded, "Season 9 is 1 Olive and 10 is 0 Olives. Actually, that's tough. I could go either way with those seasons. They are both some of our best work." For those who think the Emmy Award-winning series has lost its edge, Marder teased that Season 9 should take care of that: "I would say Season 9 will convince everyone we've got a full tank of gas left in us." Later in the AMA, Marder would add, "The episode ideas are still REALLY flowing, and Rick still has plenty of mean left in him."

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